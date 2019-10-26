CASPER—The Rock Springs High School football team wrapped up the 2019 regular season on the road in Casper on Friday with a 29-26 loss to Natrona County.
Going into halftime the Tigers led 13-7 and for the most part held the lead all the way into the fourth quarter. However, down by four with just over 40 seconds left on the clock, Natrona County scored late to leave the Tigers trailing by three with only 13 seconds left on the clock. Rock Springs tried to get into field goal range to tie the game, but eventually ran out of time.
Following the loss, the Tigers will go into next week's playoffs as the No. 6 seed and will face No. 3 seeded Cheyenne East High School on the road. For full story of Friday's game, read Wednesday's newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.