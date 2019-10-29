CASPER – The Rock Springs High School football team wrapped up the regular season on Friday in Casper with a heartbreaking 29-26 loss to Natrona County.
The Tigers led the Mustangs 13-7 going into halftime,. However, after trailing by four with less than a minute on the clock, Natrona County went 62 yards to score a touchdown.
After getting the ball back with 13 seconds remaining in the game, Rock Springs tried to get into field-goal range. During the Tigers’ final drive, Rock Springs was held to only 25 yards and never got past midfield to give kicker Collin Madsen a chance to tie the game.
Despite another great overall effort, Rock Springs hurt itself the most. If not for a missed field goal on their opening drive or a missed point after attempt, Rock Springs would have gone into halftime with four more points.
Rock Springs missed another point after attempt late in the third quarter after the Tigers took a 19-14 lead. Two possessions later, still holding a five-point lead, Rock Springs fumbled the ball on its own 9-yard line with less than five minutes remaining in the game.
Natrona scored its second touchdown of the half to go back in front by three with 4:19 left on the clock. The Tigers scored just over three minutes later, but it wasn’t enough. Exactly 32 seconds later, with the home crowd behind them, Natrona pieced together a game-winning drive and handed the Tigers their third-straight loss.
Late in the first quarter, following a missed field goal attempt from Madsen, Natrona County took its first lead by scoring a 9-yard rushing touchdown.
Rock Springs not only opened up the second quarter on offense, but after getting all the way down to the Mustangs’ 21-yard line, quarterback Seth Hymas threw his first and only interception of the night. However, thanks to a great series from the defense and a 9-yard sack from Isaac Schoenfeld, the Mustangs were forced to punt the ball back to the Tigers with just over seven minutes remaining in the half.
On the third play of their third drive, Hymas found Justis Reese 11 yards down field to get the offense going again. Two plays later, Madsen turned on the jets and racked up 16 yards to put his team back in Mustang territory looking to strike.
With just over two minutes left on the clock, Hymas faked a toss back to his running back and took off down field for a 21-yard touchdown run with 2:37 remaining in the half. Madsen tied the game at 7-7 after knocking through his first of two successful point after attempts.
Not only was Rock Springs finally fining rhythm on offense after two tough drives to start the game, but just as they have been all season long, the defense was playing lights out.
By the time Natrona County got the ball back at its own 20-yard line, the Mustangs made it only 6 yards before being forced to punt for a second-straight time. Reese came up big for the Tigers as he tipped a pass out of the air on third down that almost landed into the hands of his teammate, Andrew Skorcz. The play didn’t result in an interception, but it did allow the Tigers offense back onto the field with 1:04 remaining in the half.
Starting at the Mustangs’ 48-yard line, it took the Tigers only two plays before Hymas found Reese on a 40-yard touchdown pass. However, instead of going into halftime in front by seven, the Tigers went into locker room leading 13-7 after a missed point attempt from Madsen.
Natrona came out to start the second half receiving the football, but the Tigers defense gave it fits. After three plays, the Mustangs were forced to punt yet again.
Unfortunately, just when the Tigers had an opportunity to make it a two-possession game, Rock Springs was held to only 6 yards on three plays. Just when the Mustangs thought they were getting the ball back, the Tigers faked the punt as Chase Petty took off up field to give his team a fresh set of downs. However, Rock Springs received a 10-yard holding penalty, which led to the decision to punt the ball away for real.
After getting the ball back with just over eight minutes remaining in the third quarter, Natrona’s running back took off for a 49-yard run. Three plays later, after making it all the way down to the 1-yard line, Natrona County took a 14-13 lead after walking into the end zone with 6:11 remaining on the third-quarter clock.
Despite trailing for a second time, Rock Springs proved to have plenty of fight left. Over the next five minutes, the Tigers drove the ball 58 yards before being stopped short on the 12-yard line. One play later, with only 22 seconds left on the clock, Hymas dropped back and had time to find Reese again for his second touchdown catch of the night. Unfortunately, Madsen missed his second-straight point after attempt after hooking the ball wide left of the goalpost again.
Natrona County got the ball back to start the fourth quarter. However, after another dominant performance from the defense and a couple of great stops from Cadon Shaklee and Madsen, the Mustangs were forced to punt the ball back to Rock Springs with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game.
After making it all the way down to the Mustangs’ 44-yard line after a couple of strong runs from Hymas and Madsen, Rock Springs was forced to punt for only the second time after coming up short of the marker on third down and 5.
Not only was the stop by the defense good news for the Mustangs, but after eating up a little more than two minutes off the clock, Natrona County got the ball back with more than seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
Still struggling to move the ball, the Mustangs were on the field for just over two minutes before Rock Springs’ defense came up big again. Due to some outstanding pass coverage down field from Favor Okere along with a great pass breakup from Reese, Natrona was forced to punt for a fifth time.
All Rock Springs needed to do now was take care of the football piece together a couple of first downs drives to win the game. Instead, after only five seconds of having the football, RSHS fumbled on their own 7-yard line with 4:25 remaining. After retaking the field, Natrona’s offense ran only one play before throwing a 7-yard touchdown pass.
Though the Mustangs thought they had the game all wrapped up, Hymas and the Tigers offense came back ready to go back to work. After being forced to start all the way back on their own 20 yard line, Petty opened up the drive with a quick 6-yard carry to get his team going. Following a seven-yard pass to Okere, Hymas found Reese 12 yards down field to put the Tigers at their own 49-yard line. After an 18-yard run from Madsen, the junior running back racked up 187 total rushing yards on the night and he still wasn’t finished.
Four plays later, after making it all the way down to the yard line, Madsen completed the drive with a touchdown run to put his team back in front 26-22 with 53 seconds left on the clock. Unfortunately, the Mustangs found a way to win the game and force the Tigers to wrap up the regular season with a record of 4-5.
After the game, Rock Springs head coach Mark Lenhardt said he was proud of how his guys continued to fight, despite the simple mistakes his team made throughout the night.
“You have to give credit to Natrona,” he said. “They were the ones who made plays when it counted the most.”
Rock Springs goes into the 4A playoffs as the No. 6 seed. The Tigers will travel to Cheyenne on Friday, Nov. 1, and take on No. 3 seed Cheyenne Central at 7 p.m.
