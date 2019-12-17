ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School boys swimming and diving team opened up the 2019-20 season at home on Friday with a second-place finish.
With a total of five teams competing, RSHS, 253 points, trailed only first-place winner Riverton (292) and finished in front of third place Rawlins (236).
Rock Springs got off to an average start but managed to pick things up as time went on. In the 200-yard medley, the Tigers A team consisting of Erral Asper, Carter McBurnett, Conley Searle and Talon Thomas placed fourth with a time of 1 minute, 58.67 seconds.
Just one event later, Searle continued to shine. The senior and team captain was the first Tiger to cross the finish line in the 200-yard freestyle. His time of 2:04.51 was good for third place, coming in five spots ahead of Erral Asper in eighth place.
Soon after, in the 200 yard individual medley, Rock Springs continued to show out. The Tigers didn’t have anyone in the top five, but coming in just one spot back was Jeran Spicer. With a time of 2:34.88, the junior placed sixth, followed by McBurnett in seventh and Dailen Pederson in eighth.
Thomas led the way in the 50 freestyle. After qualifying for the state meet in this event less than one year ago, the junior swam his way into fourth place with a darting time of 25.63 seconds. Coming in just two spots back was Ander Asper in sixth. His time of 25.78 beat out John Spicer in eighth-place by less than a second.
Those three swimmers were the only Tigers to finish the race inside the top 10. However, with over 25 total swimmers in the event, Rock Springs continued to dominate with three more finishing inside the top 15. Tiger freshman Hudson Poyer came in 12th place at 29.45. Hitting the wall just over one second later was Richard Wegner, a foreign exchange student from Germany, followed by another freshman, Ryker Elkins in 15th.
Not long after placing third in the 200 freestyle, Searle continued to make his presence known. The returning state qualifier not only won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:02.66, but he beat runner-up Ashton Settlemire of Riverton by over four seconds. Also taking part in this event was freshman Elkins, whose time of 1:20.39 earned him sixth place.
As the meet moved a little past the halfway point, Rock Springs continued to hit the gas pedal. With help from Anden Asper and Thomas, the Tigers were well represented in the 100 freestyle. Anden’s time of 1:00.9 was good for fifth place, followed by Thomas in sixth. Dante Moreno, Aiden Nauenburg, Porter Hansen, Kristian Casillas and Magnus Miller also pieced together a great race as they finished inside the top-20.
With only a few events remaining, Jeran Spicer put the team on his back. Being the only Tiger in the 500 freestyle, the junior placed third with a time of 6:06.18.
In the 100 backstroke, all three Tiger swimmers finished inside the top six. Erral Asper hit the wall in fourth place with a time of 1:08.4. Right behind him in fifth place was John Spicer, followed by Pederson in sixth.
McBurnett led the way in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:17.47 for fourth. Coming in just two spots behind him was Poyer in sixth at 1:21.02. Moreno rounded out the top 10 with 1:28.92.
With only one event remaining, RSHS head coach David Galindo couldn’t have asked for a better finish. Rock Springs’ ‘A’ team came in first place in the 400 freestyle relay. The combination of Searle, John Spicer, Erral Asper and Jeran Spicer finished with a time of 3:58.14, beating out runner-up Rawlins’ A team by almost four seconds.
Following a second-place finish at home, Rock Springs will look to keep riding this wave of momentum when it travel to Green River on Friday, Dec. 20 for a pre-invite. Starting times have yet to be determined. The meet will run through Saturday, Dec. 21.
SWIMMING RESULTS
Team standings
1. Riverton 292
2. Rock Springs 253
3. Rawlins 236
4. Evanston 227
5. Lyman 85
200 medley relay
1. Rawlins A, Gunner Mayer, Dalton Coleman, Jonathan Karstens, Isaac Nitschke 1:52.15
2. Riverton A, Trystan Gorley, Braden Vincent, Drew Shroyer, Ashton Settlemire 1:53.08
3. Evanston A, Jaxon Nicholls, Ben Cook, Jayden Cornell, Gage Beachler 1:53.72
4. Rock Springs A, Erral Asper, Carter McBurnett, Conley Searle, Talon Thomas 1:58.67
5. Lyman A, Carter Huntsman, Jaxon Lallatin, Hansen Bradshaw, Tyden Hill 2:00.59
6. Rock Springs B, Jeran Spicer, Hudson Poyer, Ryker Elkins, Anden Asper 2:06.71
200 freestyle
1. Henry Smith, RAW 2:03.92
2. Ashton Settlemire, RIV 2:03.93
3. Conley Searle, RS 2:04.51
4. Connor Fackrell, EVN 2:11.16
5. Carter Huntsman, LYM 2:17.74
6. Michael Tobin, EVN 2:18.11
7. Trevon Stevens, RIV 2:19.29
8. Erral Asper, RS 2:21.74
9. Riley Goff, RIV 2:25.23
10. Parker Milewski, EVN 2:26.69
18. Karson Hansen, RS 3:03.16
20. Porter Hansen, RS 3:11.54
21. Quinten Gasaway, RS 3:17.32
200 individual medley
1. Dalton Coleman, RAW 2:17.62
2. Hansen Bradshaw, LYM 2:25.02
3. Ben Cook, EVN 2:25.45
4. Jaxon Nicholls, EVN 2:26.69
5. Zachary Osborne, RIV 2:33.08
6. Jeran Spicer, RS 2:34.88
7. Carter McBurnett, RS 2:35.58
8. Dailen Pederson, RS 2:39.4
9. Jaxon Lallatin, LYM 2:43.12
10. Corbyn Harmon, LYM 3:05.19
50 freestyle
1. Trystan Gorley, RIV 24.19
2. Gage Beachler, EVN 25.23
3. Drew Shroyer, RIV 25.25
4. Talon Thomas, RS 25.63
5. Vince Bloomfield, EVN 25.77
6. Anden Asper, RS 25.78
7. Caleb Johansson, RAW 25.86
8. John Spicer, RS 26.22
9. Braden Vincent, RIV 26.34
10. Jonathan Karstens, RAW 27.62
12. Hudson Poyer, RS 29.45
14. Richard Wegner, RS 29.58
15. Ryker Elkins, RS 30.25
17. Landon Atkinson, RS 31.09
20. Aiden Nauenburg, RS 32.03
23. Kristian Casillas, RS 33.47
24. Magnus Miller, RS 34.52
28. Criston Miller, RS 44.45
1-meter diving
1. Trystan Gorley, RIV 152.4
2. Mason Lemley, RIV 90.45
3. Soren Bang, RIV 60.25
100 butterfly
1. Conley Searle, RS 1:02.66
2. Ashton Settlemire, RIV 1:06.7
3. Drew Shroyer, RIV 1:09.76
4. Zachary Osborne, RIV 1:10.25
5. Gunner Mayer, RAW 1:11.82
6. Ryker Elkins, RS 1:20.39
100 freestyle
1. Isaac Nitschke, RAW 51.78
2. Gage Beachler, EVN 57.38
3. Vince Bloomfield, EVN 58.5
4. Carter Huntsman, LYM 1:00.5
5. Anden Asper, RS 1:00.9
6. Talon Thomas, RS 1:01.41
7. JaJuan BushyHead, RIV 1:02.33
8. Jonathan Karstens, RAW 1:02.64
9. Riley Goff, RIV 1:03.42
10. Conner Gopp, RIV 1:06.22
11. Dante Moreno, RS 1:08.13
15. Aiden Nauenburg, RS 1:12.44
17. Porter Hansen, RS 1:15.38
18. Kristian Casillas, RS 1:16.49
20. Magnus Miller, RS 1:20.63
21. Karson Hansen, RS 1:20.64
22. Quinten Gasaway, RS 1:23.17
24. Criston Miller, RS 1:33.05
500 freestyle
1. Henry Smith, RAW 5:49.97
2. Connor Fackrell, EVN 6:05.61
3. Jeran Spicer, RS 6:06.18
4. Trevon Stevens, RIV 6:29.64
5. Hansen Bradshaw, LYM 6:31.24
6. Michael Tobin, EVN 6:44.42
7. Jesse Jaite, RIV 7:01.3
8. Tyden Hill, LYM 7:02.51
9. Jaxon Lallatin, LYM 7:02.56
10. Parker Milewski, EVN 7:14.85
200 freestyle relay
1. Riverton A, Trystan Gorley, Zachary Osborne, Braden Vincent, Ashton Settlemire 1:41.32
2. Evanston A, Vince Bloomfield, Gage Beachler, Ben Cook, Connor Fackrell 1:42.02
3. Rawlins A, Dalton Coleman, Caleb Johansson, Jonathan Karstens, Henry Smith 1:43.5
4. Rock Springs A, Talon Thomas, Anden Asper, Carter McBurnett, John Spicer 1:45.18
5. Rock Springs B, Ryker Elkins, Dante Moreno, Dailen Pederson, Hudson Poyer 1:56.53
6. Riverton B, JaJuan BushyHead, Mason Lemley, Raine Morehead, Conner Gopp 2:03.75
7. Rawlins B, Marshall Lewis, Taylor Torsetenbo, Elias Herrada, Ethan Frakes 2:09.81
8. Evanston B, McKoy Vazakis, Alex Stewart, Michael Tobin, Parker Milewski 2:09.94
100 backstroke
1. Isaac Nitschke, RAW 58.63
2. Jaxon Nicholls, EVN 59.01
3. Gunner Mayer, RAW 1:08.3
4. Erral Asper, RS 1:08.4
5. John Spicer, RS 1:09.31
6. Dailen Pederson, RS 1:12.31
7. Jackson Hill, RIV 1:15.79
8. Skyler Langenderfer, RAW 1:19.97
9. Raine Morehead, RIV 1:29.64
10. Soren Bang, RIV 1:34.88
100 breaststroke
1. Dalton Coleman, RAW 1:07.8
2. Braden Vincent, RIV 1:10.72
3. Ben Cook, EVN 1:14.19
4. Carter McBurnett, RS 1:17.47
5. Caleb Johansson, RAW 1:18.49
6. Hudson Poyer, RS 1:21.02
7. Jayden Cornell, EVN 1:21.99
8. Conner Gopp, RIV 1:22.16
9. Taylor Torsetenbo, RAW 1:22.27
10. Dante Moreno, RS 1:28.92
11. Richard Wegner, RS 1:33.79
14. Landon Atkinson, RS 1:43.15
400 freestyle relay
1. Rock Springs A, Conley Searle, John Spicer, Erral Asper, Jeran Spicer 3:58.14
2. Rawlins A, Isaac Nitschke, Gunner Mayer, Henry Smith, Marshall Lewis 4:02.04
3. Evanston A, Michael Tobin, Vince Bloomfield, Jaxon Nicholls, Jayden Cornell 4:03.26
4. Riverton A, Zachary Osborne, Riley Goff, Jackson Hill, Trevon Stevens 4:11.19
5. Rock Springs B, Porter Hansen, Aiden Nauenburg, Quinten Gasaway, Dailen Pederson 4:52.91
6. Riverton B, Jesse Jaite, Raine Morehead, Mason Lemley, Ashton Shoopman 4:58.5
7. Rawlins B, Kagen Chapman, Skyler Langenderfer, Elias Herrada, Ethan Frakes 5:24.92
