GREEN RIVER – The Rock Springs High School volleyball team went into a hostile environment Thursday night and took down cross-town rival Green River High School in three-straight sets.
Both teams fought hard, but the Wolves weren’t helped by playing from behind most of the night. Rock Springs opened up the match with a 25-15 victory in the first set and completed the sweep 25-11 and 25-17.
Rock Springs 25, Green River 15
Right from the jump, the Tigers got the start they were looking for. Due to a complete team effort, Rock Springs sprinted out to an 11-3 lead and never looked back. In those first 11 points, Brenli Jenkins led the way with two kills and tip over to catch the Wolves defense off guard.
Kayde Strauss of Green River finally put to bed the eight-point run by the Tigers. However, it wasn’t long before Rock Springs was back for more. Throughout the second half of the set, the Tigers outscored Green River 14-11. Three points came from Green River playerse shooting themselves in the foot by either hitting the ball into the net or out of play.
To help lead her team to victory, Jenkins finished with five kills and one block.
As for Green River, Madelyn Heiser led the Wolves. Throughout the match, Heiser recorded three kills. Strauss, Raena Finch and Daryn Macy also recorded one kill each.
Rock Springs 25, Green River 11
Not only was Green River slow to start the night, but when it came time for the second set, the Wolves had zero answers as to stopping the Tigers.
Thanks to a kill from Kenady Nacey, Rock Springs never trailed. Throughout the first 15 points scored, the Tigers outscored the Wolves 10-5.
Green River did its absolute best to bounce back, but the Tigers wouldn’t budge. Instead, Rock Springs came alive for another four-point run. Green River returned the favor and scored three-straight points thanks to couple big plays from Heiser.
However, with the Tigers still in front by seven, there wasn’t much the Wolves could do. A few plays later, Rock Springs put the game away with another six-point run to take a 23-10 advantage. Three plays later, Cali Pollastro sealed the Rock Springs win with her third block of the set to cement a 25-11 victory.
Nacey led all Tigers with six kills and one block. Behind her was Jenkins with five kills. For Green River, leading the way was Heiser again with four kills and Macy with two.
Rock Springs 25, Green River 17
Green River went into the third and final set with one last opportunity to keep the match going. Unfortunately, after Green River built a 2-0 lead, Rock Springs responded with back-to-back points to tie things up.
Due to two simple mistakes by the Tigers and a kill by Heiser, Green River pulled ahead by three, but the lead didn’t last long. Just a few plays later, the Wolves gave the Tigers an easy two points after hitting the ball out of bounds on back-to-back plays.
Next to the two out-of-bounds calls, Pollastro and Jenkins combined for two kills to tie the match at 6-6, and the score later knotted at 8-8. However, thanks to a tip over from Emily Taucher, Rock Springs got hot and went on a six-point run to take a 14-9 advantage. During the run, Taucher and Kasia Leavitt combined for four points.
Two plays later, RSHS senior Payton Reese recorded her second kill of the set. Not only was Rock Springs leading heavily again, but thanks to back-to-back points from Nacey and Pollastro, the team took an 18-12 lead and could see the finish line closing in.
Despite playing from behind, Green River never stopped fighting. Following a six-point deficit, the Wolves scored five more points, but it wasn’t enough. Late in the set, Green River helped give Rock Springs four easy points by serving the ball out of play three times and another point coming from a miscommunication call by the defense.
To seal the win, Pollastro, Reese and Stella Carlson combined for the final three points to push Rock Springs to a 25-17 victory.
Following the big win in Green River, Rock Springs will look to keep its momentum going when the team travels to Cheyenne South High School on Saturday, Sept. 14. The Tigers are sitting at an overall record of 8-3. Saturday’s match against the Bison is set to start at 2 p.m.
The Wolves will look to get back on track when the team travels to Cody on Saturday for a matchup against the Fillies beginning at 1 p.m. Following Thursday’s loss to the Tigers, Green River has a 2-9 record.
