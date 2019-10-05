RSHS football 10-04-19
ROCK SPRINGS—On a cold and windy Friday night, the Rock Springs High School football team hosted Campbell County inside Tigers Stadium for homecoming. The Camels came in looking to spoil things for the Tigers, but after taking a 14-7 lead into the break, RSHS hit the gas pedal and never looked back. In the second half alone, Rock Springs held the Camels scoreless while adding two more touchdowns to close out the night with a 28-7 victory. For full story, read Wednesday's newspaper.

