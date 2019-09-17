ROCK SPRINGS -- Rikki Cozad of Rock Springs runs toward the net and volleys the ball back to her opponent during Saturday's match against Cheyenne Central High School. Over the weekend, the Tigers hosted all three Cheyenne high schools and had a difficult time finding a win. The only victory for Rock Springs came on Friday when the Tigers girls team beat Cheyenne South High School 5-0. For full results, visit rocketminer.com.