GREEN RIVER – Green River High School wrestling star Payton Tucker signed his national letter of intent on Tuesday, Jan. 21, to continue his wrestling career at Western Wyoming Community College.
“It’s an honor,” Tucker said. “Having a chance to compete with the No. 1-ranked team in junior college is a great feeling.”
Tucker, whose parents first got him into the sport at the age of 4, is a two-time state champion for the Wolves. Currently wrestling at 182 pounds, Tucker’s current goal is to finish out his senior year with his third-straight title before moving on to the next level. He won his previous two his sophomore and junior years. As for his freshman season, Tucker came close to capturing the elusive trophy, but finished two spots back in third place.
Although Tucker has been a star on the mat since joining the sport, it wasn’t until his sophomore year of high school when he started to feel a passion for wrestling.
“Growing up I liked to wrestle, but I also really enjoyed playing football,” he said. “It wasn’t until sophomore year when I was competing hard and realized I had a 45-1 record. That’s when I knew I could really do something in this sport.”
As for Art Castillo, the 2018 Rocky Mountain District Coach of the Year for the Mustangs, he has had his eye on Tucker since his freshman year.
“We’ve had the luxury of watching Payton for a few years now and it’s been fun watching him get to this point,” Castillo said. “We are excited to see what he can do in the future.
When asked what he thinks Tucker will bring to the team, Castillo couldn’t have sounded more excited.
“He’s going to bring tremendous athleticism for a big guy,” he said. “He’s a fierce competitor which we love and overall believe he’s a great person. He’s going to fit right in with the guys and will represent Sweetwater County well.”
As for what Tucker should expect moving forward, Castillo’s answer was simple.
“We expect him to keep doing what he’s been doing,” he said. “We’re going to put him in some real different situations, but mostly little things. We are really going to focus on details and hopefully he can continue to produce like he has been his entire career.”
Like many athletes, when given the opportunity to advance in a sport, adjustments periods are sure to follow. According to Castillo, the biggest adjustment for Tucker moving up to the college level will be time management.
“Every incoming freshman has a learning curve to go through,” Castillo said. “Lucky for him, Payton’s got a lot of friends and family in the area that he can lean on. I expect to see him compete for national titles right away.”
Tucker, who has dominated the high school ranks for three years now, plans to bring a strong mindset and a tough attitude to the team.
“I’m there to bully people, not to be pretty,” he said. “Every time I step on the mat, my game plan is to break my opponent down mentally and to make them feel like they can’t keep up.”
Before arriving on campus next fall, the soon-to-be Mustang would like to improve on a few things before joining his new team.
“I still need to get better on my feet and riding top,” he said. “Before my time as a Mustang is over, I would like to have at least one national title.”
Although Tucker is currently wrestling at 182 pounds, Castillo believes Payton will be successful at any weight he decides to wrestle at.
“So far nothing is set in stone,” he said. “I think anything he does will help him in terms of becoming a better athlete. If he wants to put on size, he’ll do great. Or if he decides to stay at 184, he’ll do great. He does have the frame to put on some weight for sure.”
