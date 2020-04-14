ROCK SPRINGS — For many young athletes, the dream of making the college level is far from reach.
Those who are fortunate to get that far will tell you just how difficult it is to make it in one sport, let alone two.
However, on Thursday, April 9, Rock Springs High School senior Favor Okere accomplished that dream after signing his national letter of intent to continue both his football and track and field career at Waldorf University in Iowa.
“It’s a blessing,” the senior said when asked about the signing. “I’ve worked extremely hard to get to this point and I’m grateful to have been given this opportunity.”
THE WARRIOR WAY
Born in Nigeria, Favor and his family uprooted from their home and moved to the United States when he was only 2 years old.
A few years later, while living in Atlanta, Georgia, Favor began running track after his mother, Franca Okere, introduced him to the sport.
“I still remember my first meet,” he said. “I was only 5 years old.”
Although Favor loved feeling the wind on his face while running, it took time before he started to develop a passion for the sport.
“At first, it felt like I was just going through the motions,” he said. “It wasn’t until a few meets in when I started to love the overall competitiveness.”
Fast forward a few years later, in the fifth grade Favor found himself in familiar territory. He was told that he and his family were relocating again, this time to Rock Springs due to new job opportunities for his parents.
“That was a pretty big transition,” he said. “It was weird going from a big city to all of a sudden living in a small town.”
Upon his arrival, at the same time he was trying to adjust to a completely different kind of lifestyle, Favor received some difficult news. He was told he would have to wait two years before he could compete on the track again.
“That was hard,” he said. “I went from competing every week to all of a sudden not competing at all. In the meantime, I would go on runs just to keep myself occupied.”
Three years later, going into the start of his eighth-grade year, Favor was back, not only on the track, but he decided to go out for football for the first time.
“All my friends played football and I thought it would be a great opportunity for me to get closer to them,” he said.
Just like in track, it took time for Favor to get used to playing football, but after only a few weeks, he started to get the hang of it.
Five years later, to say he has made a name for himself in the sport would be an understatement.
As a wide receiver in 2019, Favor closed out his senior season ranked second on the team in receiving after catching 23 passes for a total of 368 yards and two touchdowns. He later went on to earn second-team all-conference at this position.
On the defensive side of the ball, Favor also went on to earn first-team all-conference and second-team all-state as a cornerback after racking up a total of 23 tackles and two pass break-ups, all while playing with a torn meniscus.
Next to all of his personal accomplishments, the soon-to-be Warrior helped lead the Tigers to an overall record of 4-6. After 10 games, the Tigers closed out the season ranked fourth in team passing, fifth in team offense, first in pass defense and second in team defense.
“I had a great time this year,” Favor said. “The team worked extremely hard and we were able to accomplish a lot together, both on and off the field. It’s sad knowing that I’ll never share the field with those guys again, but at the same time, I’m excited for what’s ahead.”
Next to his impressive football resume, Favor has also racked up many accolades in outdoor track and field.
Throughout his high school career, the standout runner has qualified for the state meet a total of three times dating back to his freshman year.
His best overall finish at state came in 2017 as a sophomore when he placed fourth in the high jump.
Other events Favor has qualified for state are in the 100-meter dash (all three years), 200-meter dash (two years) and the 4X100 relay (all three years).
“My goal this year was to qualify for state in all four events, but after finding out that all spring sports got canceled due to the coronavirus, that won’t be possible,” he said.
When asked if not having a senior season in track would affect him moving forward, Favor responded, “I honestly don’t know. At this point, there’s nothing we can do about it. All we can do is try to move on and weather the storm.”
Favor added, “My heart goes out to all the seniors out there who were looking forward to competing this year.”
Before going off to college, to help stay in shape, Favor says he has been running on his own, on top of completing workouts coach Casey Walker has given him and the rest of the track team to do during their downtime.
Come next fall, after arriving on campus, Favor’s plan is to continue doing what he does best.
“I just want to come in and start competing right away,” he said. “From day one my goal is to make an impact, whether that’s on the football field or on the track.”
What he has to look forward to, the next time Favor laces up his spikes for real, not only will he be at a whole new level of competition, but he will be joining future teammate Damarre Martin.
This past March, Martin made history as he became the first Waldorf sprinter to win a national championship in the 400-meters at this year’s National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics indoor track and field championships in Brookings, South Dakota.
“That’s crazy,” Favor said. “The level of competition there is going to be insane. One of the reasons I chose to attend Waldorf is because I too one day hope to become a national champion.”
As for football, Favor will be playing for first-year head coach Will Finley who now takes over for former head coach Josh Littrell.
Last season, Finley served as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator for the Warriors prior to being promoted to head coach earlier this spring.
“I’m really excited to work with coach Finley,” Favor said. “My family and I have had some great talks with him and I’m confident he’s going to help me grow and develop into an even better football player.”
When asked what about Waldorf stood out compared to the other schools that reached out, Favor’s first response was the staff.
“The entire Waldorf staff, including coach (Anthony) Green and coach Finley welcomed me in with open arms,” he said. “I felt that sense of family that I didn’t feel anywhere else.”
Favor also added that after taking an unofficial visit to Waldorf this past summer, he said the town of where the campus is located reminded him a lot of back home.
“Forest City is a lot like Rock Springs,” he said. “It’s a small town and even the campus size is smaller. I really liked that because it will allow me to have more one-on-one time with my teachers and making friends won’t be a problem.”
While attending Waldorf, Favor plans to study exercise science.
Throughout his five-year career, Favor said his greatest football memory came earlier this year when the Tigers lost to Cheyenne Central in the first round of the 4A playoffs.
“Even though we lost the game, I’ll always remember stepping out onto the field together one last time with my brothers by my side.”
When asked about his favorite track memory, Favor said, “It would have to be when I qualified for state for the first time freshman year,” he said. “I had a lot of people supporting me that year and with it came a lot of ups and downs. Being able to go to state with Oaklan Jenkins and all the other seniors was a great time for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.