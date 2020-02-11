ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs and Green River high school wrestling teams wrapped up 4A Conference duals on Saturday inside Tiger Gym.
Of the four teams that showed up to compete, Green River brought home first place with a commanding 126 points. Behind the Wolves was Rock Springs with 78. Evanston came in third with 72 points, followed by Laramie in fourth with 52.
Laramie’s varsity squad was the only school to wrestle all three teams. After three-straight matches, the Plainsmen returned home without a team win.
GREEN RIVER 69, LARAMIE 9
Following an opening match loss to Evanston, Laramie took to the mat to face off against Green River, where the Wolves walked off with dominant 69-9 victory.
Before the match even started, Green River found itself with a 30-point advantage after the Plainsmen forfeited in the 106-, 113-, 152-, 182- and the 220-pound weight classes. This gave automatic wins to Thomas Dalton, Dominic Martinez, Jacob Weipert, Payton Tucker and Michael Cynova.
Of the remaining matches, Green River closed out its only dual with a total of six pins. One win came by decision in the 285-pound weight class, where Kyler Bartlett defeated Laramie’s Jaxson Tilghman by a score of 12-7.
The only two losses the Wolves suffered Saturday were in the 160- and 195-pound categories. GRHS junior Jon Ty Leninger lost his match to Isaac Sell by a decision of 8-3. Laramie’s Jamen Livingston also picked up a win over Deylin Miller.
Clayson Mele delivered the Wolves' first pin. The 120-pound junior pinned Cameron Burns after only 1 minute and 36 seconds into the first period.
Kade Flores, a 126-pound junior, then pinned Laramie’s Fischer Hawkins in 36 seconds.
GRHS senior Kade Knezovich delivered the team's third-straight pin, this time in the 132-pound weight class. The match lasted only 35 seconds before Knezovich secured the win.
Just when you thought the Wolves couldn’t be more any more dominant, Zach Weipert proved otherwise. In only 23 seconds, the 138-pound sophomore pinned Chris Alvarez for the fastest pin of the match.
Camar Nunn earned Green River its fifth-straight pin. The Wolves' sophomore won his 145-pound match in half a second after pinning Laramie’s Alec Contos.
The final pin for Green River was earned by Kadan Wilson. He defeated Nathan Mcdowell less than a minute in into the start of the first period during the 170-pound match.
ROCK SPRINGS 54, LARAMIE 18
Following a much needed break, Laramie concluded the day with its final dual against Rock Springs. Again, the numbers turned out to be a bit lopsided after the Plainsmen earned only three wins.
Fortunately for the Plainsmen, the Tigers were also forced to forfeit a few matches. Each team was forced to forfeit in the 106- and 195-pound weight classes.
Working with a depleted roster due to poor grades and injuries, RSHS head coach Brad Profaizer also forfeited a match in the 182-pound weight classes.
The Tigers did however get a few points back after Laramie forfeited three of its matches coming in the 113-, 152- and 220-pound weight classes. Picking up wins in those three categories for the Tigers were Rylie Nelson, Cash Christensen and Brandon Mortensen.
Of the six pins Rock Springs walked off the mat with, Tim Henry earned the first one. The 120-pounder defeated Connor Hobbs 1:30 into the first period.
Zach Vasquez pinned Laramie’s Easton Hawkins in 40 seconds in his 132-pound match. Mason Yenney then followed that up with another win for the Tigers. After going all the way into the third period, Yenney finally secured the pin over Fischer Hawkins with 39 seconds remaining in his 138-pound match.
In earning the team’s third-straight pin, Colton Davidson had zero difficulties in his match. The 145-pounder defeated Chris Alvarez 1:25 into the first period.
The final two pins for the Tigers on Saturday came from Tallon Sellers and AJ Kelly. The 170-pound sellers won his match exactly one minute in.
As for Kelly, the Tigers heavyweight proved to have zero difficulties in his match. Less than 50 seconds into first and final period, Kelly secured the pin over Laramie’s Noah Gill.
Following big wins over Laramie on Saturday, Rock Springs and Green River will square up with each other on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Rock Springs High School. The dual is set to start at 6 p.m.
WRESTLING RESULTS
Green River 69, Laramie 9
106
Thomas Dalton, Green River, won by forfeit
113
Dominic Martinez, Green River, won by forfeit
120
Clayson Mele, Green River, won by fall over Cameron Burns, Laramie, 1:36
126
Kade Flores, Green River, won by fall over Fischer Hawkins, Laramie, 0:36
132
Kade Knezovich, Green River, won by fall over Easton Hawkins, Laramie, 0:35
138
Zach Weipert, Green River, won by fall over Chris Alvarez, Laramie, 0:23
145
Camar Nunn, Green River, won by fall over Alec Contos, Laramie, 0:30
152
Jacob Weipert, Green River, won by forfeit
160
Isaac Sell, Laramie, won by decision over Jon Ty Leninger, Green River, 8-3
170
Kadan Wilson, Green River, won by fall over Nathan Mcdowell, Laramie, 0:57
182
Payton Tucker, Green River, won by forfeit
195
Jamen Livingston, Laramie, won by fall over Deylin Miller, Green River, 3:27
220
Michael Cynova, Green River, won by forfeit
285
Kyler Bartlett, Green River, won by decision over Jaxson Tilghman, Laramie, 12-7
Rock Springs 54, Laramie 18
106
Double forfeit
113
Rylie Nelson, Rock Springs, won by forfeit
120
Tim Henry, Rock Springs, won by fall over Connor Hobbs, Laramie, 1:30
126
John Deleon, Laramie, won by fall over RJ Davidson, Rock Springs, 4:56
132
Zach Vasquez, Rock Springs, won by fall over Easton Hawkins, Laramie, 0:40
138
Mason Yenney, Rock Springs, won by fall over Fischer Hawkins, Laramie, 5:21
145
Colton Davidson, Rock Springs, won by fall over Chris Alvarez, Laramie, 1:25
152
Cash Christensen, Rock Springs, won by forfeit
160
Alec Contos, Laramie, won by fall over Wyatt Fletcher, Rock Springs, 2:33
170
Tallon Sellers, Rock Springs, won by fall over unknown, 1:00
182
Nathan Mcdowell, Laramie won by forfeit
195
Double forfeit
220
Brandon Mortensen, Rock Springs, won by forfeit
285
AJ Kelly, Rock Springs, won by fall over Noah Gill, Laramie, 0:49
