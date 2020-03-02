CASPER – The Green River and Rock Springs High School wrestling teams wrapped up the 2019-20 season this weekend at the state tournament in Casper.
After two days of tight competition, Green River was initially rewarded the 4A state title after edging out last year’s champion, Kelly Walsh by 1.5 points. At the conclusion of the tournament, the Wolves had 208.5 points while Kelly Walsh followed with 207.
However, hours after Green River won the tournament; the Wyoming High School Athletic Association announced it would award the title to Kelly Walsh due to a scoring error that led to a miscalculation of the Trojans’ total.
GRHS head coach Josh Wisniewski declined to talk about the scoring issue. He was, however, excited to add his overall thoughts on how his team performed.
“I thought we put together a nice state tournament,” he said. “The entire team was well prepared and the focus was there. We had some wrestlers that performed better than we thought they would. It was exciting to see the guys wrestle at their best at the end of the season. It’s been a while since our program has had this many state champions. It was also exciting to watch our group win the first four weight classes – each one by dramatic fashion.”
Green River had five state champions. Taking home individual titles for the Wolves were Thomas Dalton, 106 pounds; Dominic Martinez, 113; Clayson Mele, 120; Kade Flores, 126 and Payton Tucker, 182.
Tucker, who is a senior, took home his third-straight state title.
“Payton had an outstanding year, both on and off the mat,” Wisniewski said. “He’s a great leader for the younger wrestlers and he’s going to do great things at the next level.”
Tucker will be taking his talents to Western Wyoming Community College and will wrestle under Art Castillo, the head coach for the Mustangs.
Another Wolf who returned home with his third-straight title was Martinez.
“No surprise there,” Wisniewski said of the junior. “All season long Dominic’s been working extremely hard. Even during his championship match, he wrestled a guy who dropped down a weight class (from 120 pounds) right before regionals. Dominic came in ready to go and accomplished what he set out to do at the beginning of the year. Come next season, he has the chance to become the Green Rivers first four-time state champ.”
Coming away with his second state title in two years was Mele, another junior on the Wolves roster.
“Clayson wrestled outstanding,” Wisniewski said. “Going into his championship match, his game plan was to push his opponent and to make him run out of gas. That’s exactly what he did. I’m excited to see what Clayson does for our program moving forward.”
Dalton and Flores returned home with their individual titles.
“I’m very proud of them both,” Wisniewski said. “Thomas is only a freshman, and I thought he wrestled extremely well. Once he settled in a bit, he was able to score points when it mattered most. As for Kade, it was really nice to see him walk away on top as well. To claim the title, he had to beat a kid from Sheridan, the same guy who beat Kade earlier this year at the Ron Thon Tournament. So that was fun to see him get some revenge.”
Kaden Lloyd was another Wolf who almost made it to the top of the mountain but fell just short. The senior got off to a strong start and later lost in the 195-pound championship to Cheyenne Central’s Joseph Brubeck.
“Even though he didn’t get the result he wanted, I thought Kaden put together a great weekend,” Wisniewski said. “During his championship match, Kaden had to wrestle a tough and accomplished wrestler. He has nothing to hang his head about. It was great to see him help his team out with wins.”
Following an outstanding season on the mat, Green River had six wrestlers selected to this year’s 2020 WCA All-State team: Thomas Dalton, Dominic Martinez, Clayson Mele, Kade Flores, Payton Tucker and Kaden Lloyd.
ROCK SPRINGS
After being plagued with injuries on top of having to deal with ineligible athletes the majority of the year, Rock Springs ended the season in eighth place after earning 100 points.
The lone Tiger who returned home on Saturday with an individual title was AJ Kelly.
The talented junior defeated Thunder Basin’s Dalton Mclnerney by decision in the heavyweight championship, 7-6.
“I thought AJ wrestled really well,” RSHS head coach Brad Profaizer said. “Coach Rich from the junior high spent a lot of time with him during the course of the season which helped a ton in the long run. AJ literally went into the tournament ready to roll.”
Next to winning his first ever state title, Kelly was also the only wrestler from Rock Springs voted on to this year’s 2020 WCA All-State team.
“Everything AJ has accomplished is well-deserved,” Profaizer said. “I couldn’t be more excited for him.”
Rock Springs had three more wrestlers finish inside the top five of their respected weight classes: Zack Vasquez, 132 pounds; Cash Christensen, 152; and Wyatt Fletcher, 160.
According to Profaizer, despite his team fighting an uphill battle most of the season, he was proud of how his group closed things out.
“I thought we should have had at least 24 guys with us at state,” he said. “It didn’t help that a few of our guys got sick around regionals. We also had some kids this year that decided not to go out for wrestling. There is a ton of potential walking the halls of our building, so hopefully next season more guys decide to go out. For the ones that were with us, I thought they pulled it together when we needed them the most. Everyone had fun and it was exciting to be in Casper for the tournament,” he said.
“You could easily say this season was more of a rebuilding year. I just wish we could have placed higher. Entering the tournament with three open weight slots really hurt. That could have been anywhere between 10-30 more points for us. Come next season, it’s going to help returning a few of our state qualifiers. Plus, we have a talented freshman class coming up as well. The future remains bright for our program.”
Moving forward, the Tigers will be without six seniors, including Zack Vasquez, Landon Toth, Lance Kettering, Ashton Walther and Wyatt Fletcher, who qualified for this year’s state tournament. The final senior Rock Springs will lose to graduation is Colton Davidson.
WRESTLING RESULTS
2020 4A state meet
Team scores
1. Kelly Walsh 211
2. Green River 208.5
3. Cheyenne East 202
4. Thunder Basin 189
5. Natrona 185
6. Sheridan 156
7. Evanston 100.5
8. Rock Springs 100
9. Cheyenne Central 84
10. Campbell County 74
11. Cheyenne South 35
12. Laramie 33
Green River Results
106
Thomas Dalton, champion
Round 1 – Won by fall over Jack Wilson, Kelly Walsh, 1:12
Quarterfinals – Won by decision over Kolten Powers, Sheridan, 5-2
Semis – Won by decision over Isaac Lopez, Cheyenne Central, 5-4
1st-place match – Won by decision over Colt Welsh, Campbell County, 8-5
Trevor Scicluna, sixth place
Round 1 – Won by fall over Maxton McCullough, Natrona, 0:36
Quarterfinals – Colt Welsh, Campbell County, won by fall over Trevor Scicluna, 1:26
Cons. Round 2 – Won by decision over Darron Provost, Campbell County, 8-1
Cons. Round 3 – Won by fall over Gavin Mancini, Kelly Walsh, 3:57
Cons. Semis – Isaac Lopez, Cheyenne Central, won by decision over Trevor Scicluna, 4-3
5th-place match – Landon Wood, Sheridan, won by fall over Trevor Sciculana, 3:14
113
Dominic Martinez, champion
Round 1 – Won by decision over Alex Draper, Thunder Basin, 8-2
Quarterfinals – Won by major decision over Rudy Osborne, Sheridan, 9-0
Semis – Won by decision over David Stice, Cheyenne East, 6-2
1st-place match – Won by decision over Landon Trujillo, Cheyenne East, 7-2
Conner Todd, fifth place
Round 1 – Won by fall over Jalen Trujillo, Cheyenne South, 1:05
Quarterfinals – Adam Roberts, Cheyenne Central, won by fall over Conner Todd, 2:41
Cons. Round 2 – Won by fall over Sage Shrove, Cheyenne South, 1:56
Cons. Round 3 – Won by fall over Alex Draper, Thunder Basin, 3:55
Cons. Semis – David Stice, Cheyenne East, won by decision over Conner Todd, 10-7
5th-place match – Won by fall over Kael Johnson, Natrona, 2:39
120
Clayson Mele, champion
Round 1 – Won by fall over Jaron Glasscock, Campbell County, 1:08
Quarterfinals – Won by fall over Gabe Trujillo, Cheyenne South, 1:39
Semis – Won by major decision over Seamus Casey, Thunder Basin, 13-2
1st place match – Won by fall over Amos Solano, Cheyenne East, 3:55
Hunter Davis
Round 1 – Won by fall over Lucas Robinett, Cheyenne South, 2:59
Quarterfinals – Jaxin Moore, Evanston, won by decision over Hunter Davis, 3-2
Cons. Round 2 – Won by fall over Dawson Goss, Sheridan, 4:44
Cons. Round 3 – Lane Jackson, Kelly Walsh, won by decision over Hunter Davis, 9-5
126
Kade Flores, champion
Round 1 – Won by fall over Aiden Gregory, Cheyenne South, 1:01
Quarterfinal – Won by technical fall over Parker Lee, Thunder Basin, 16-0
Semis – Won by decision over Nathaniel Sausedo, Natrona, 2-1
1st-place match – Won by decision over Hunter Goodwin, Sheridan, 3-2
Nathan Campos
Round 1 – Hunter Goodwin, Sheridan, won by fall over Nathan Campos, 2:23
Cons. Round 1 – Won by major decision over Issac Price, Kelly Walsh, 9-0
Cons. Round 2 – Won by decision over Parker Lee, Thunder Basin, 5-2
Cons. Round 3 – Jeric Igo, Thunder Basin, won by decision over Nathan Campos, 6-2
132
Kade Knezovich, fith place
Round 1 – Won by fall over Aiden Weber, Cheyenne South, 0:11
Quarterfinals – Kyler Henderson, Natrona, won by decision over Kade Knezovich, 7-5
Cons. Round 2 – Won by fall over Blake Harding, Campbell County, 3:25
Cons. Round 3 – Won by fall over Lucas Hill, Campbell County, 2:07
Cons. Semis – Zach Vasquez, Rock Sprigns, won by fall over Kade Knezovich, 2:50
5th-place match – Won by decision over Billy Brenton, Natrona, 7-5
138
Zach Weipert, fourth place
Round 1 – Won by decision over Kendell Cummings, Evanston, 14-8
Quarterfinals – Won by fall over Aidan Martin, Cheyenne East, 1:54
Semis – Cyruss Meeks, Natrona, won by fall over Zach Weipert, 3:42
Cons. Semis – Won by fall over Kendell Cummings, Evanston, 4:36
3rd-place match – Dylan Catlin, Thunder Basin, won by fall over Zach Weipert, 1:00
145
Camar Nunn
Round 1 – Ryker Case, Evanston, won by fall over Camar Nunn, 4:47
Cons. Round 1 – Won by fall over Wyatt King, Cheyenne Central, 2:41
Cons. Round 2 – Jason Hoskins, Cheyenne East, won by decision over Camar Nunn, 14-9
Mark Nelson
Round 1 – Giovanni Lucchi, Kelly Walsh, won by fall over Mark Nelson, 1:03
Cons. Round 1 – Carsen Knigh, Evanston, won in sudden victory over Mark Nelson, (SV-1 8-6)
152
Jacob Weipert, third place
Round 1 – Won by decision over Tallon Sellers, Rock Springs, 10-5
Quarterfinals – Won by fall over Seth Scott, Cheyenne East, 0:43
Semis – Sam Henderson, Kelly Walsh, won by decision over Jacob Weipert, 8-5
Cons. Semis – Won by fall over Cade Pugh, Cheyenne East, 3:37
3rd-place match – Won by decision over Cash Christensen, Rock Springs, 4-2
160
Kadan Wilson
Round 1 – Isaac Sell, Laramie, won by fall over Kadan Wilson, 2:47
Cons. Round 1 – Won by decision over Owen horning, Natrona, 7-4
Cons. Round 2 – Jesse Thornton, Kelly Walsh, won by major decision over Kadan Wilson, 9-0
170
Max Orr
Round 1 – Hayden Crow, Sheridan, won by fall over Max Orr, 3:39
Cons. Round 1 – Lance Kettering, Rock Springs, won by decision over Max Orr, 4-2
182
Payton Tucker, champion
Round 1 – Won by fall over John Elkins, Thunder Basin, 0:28
Quarterfinals – Won by fall over Jarrod Dilly, Cheyenne Central, 0:50
Semis – Won by fall over Lucas Mizel, Cheyenne East, 0:35
1st-place match – Won by major decision over Vincent Genatone, Natrona, 9-0
195
Kaden Lloyd, second place
Round 1 – Won by fall over Joseph Brubeck, Cheyenne Central, 1:52
Quarterfinals – Won by fall over Dylan Glick, Thunder Basin, 2:24
Semis – Won by decision over Keagan Bartlett, Cheyenne East, 7-3
1st-place match – Kole Kraus, Kelly Walsh, won by major decision over Kaden Lloyd, 15-7
Michael Cynova
Round 1 – Kole Kraus, Kelly Walsh, won by fall over Michael Cynova, 0:54
Cons. Round 1 – Won by fall over Jacob Curtright, Laramie, 0:19
Cons. Round 2 – Mayson Erickson, Evanston, won by fall over Michael Cynova, 0:25
220
Sage Wilde
Round 1 – Won by fall over Julian Cortez, Laramie, 1:29
Quarterfinals – Ethan Johnson, Sheridan, won by fall over Sage Wilde, 5:26
Cons. Round 2 – Gideon Hanson, Cheyenne South, won by fall over Sage Wilde, 4:17
Deylin Miller
Rigan Hoggatt, Evanston, won by fall over Deylin Miller, 5:06
Cons. Round 1 – Gideon Hanson, Cheyenne South, won by fall over Deylin Miller, 3:58
285
Kyler Bartlett
Round 1 – Gavyn Aumiller, Cheyenne East, won by decision over Kyler Bartlett, 10-4
Cons. Round 1 – DAnthony Smith, Natrona, won by fall over Kyler Bartlett, 2:00
Rock Springs Results
120
Tim Henry
Round 1 – Won by fall over Jacye Berry, Natrona, 5:09
Quarterfinals – Seamus Casey, Thunder Basin, won by decision over Tim Henry, 6-0
Cons. Round 2 – Won by decision over Lucas Robinett, Cheyenne South, 11-7
Cons. Round 3 – Landen Roberts, Natrona, won by forfeit over Tim Henry
Rylie Nelson
Round 1 – Jaxin Moore, Evanston, won by technical fall over Rylie Nelson, 15-0
Cons. Round 1 – Lucas Robinett, Cheyenne South, won by fall over Rylie Nelson, 1:54
126
RJ Davidson
Round 1 – Bryson Vasquez, Cheyenne East, won by fall over RJ Davidson, 4:57
Cons. Round 1 – Won by decision over Jacob Soden, Cheyenne South, 7-2
Cons. Round 2 – Jeric Igo, Thunder Basin, won by decision over RJ Davidson, 7-3
Hayden Romero
Round 1 – Nathaniel Sausedo, Natrona, won by fall over Hayden Romero, 1:20
Cons. Round 1 – Andrew Musson, Cheyenne East, won by decision over Hayden Romero, 9-4
132
Zack Vasquez, third place
Round 1 – Won by fall over Easton Hawkins, Laramie, 2:59
Quarterfinals – Won by fall over Joshua Morbeto, Thunder Basin, 0:49
Semis – Reese Osborne, Sheridan, won by decision over Zack Vasquez, 7-4
Cons. Semis – Won by fall over Kade Knezovich, Green River, 2:50
3rd-place match – Won by injury default over Kyler Henderson, Natrona, 1:09
Wyatt Romero
Round 1 – Lucas Hill, Campbell County, won by fall over Wyatt Romero, 0:37
Cons. Round 1 – Brian Mead, Cheyenne East, won by decision over Wyatt Romero, 8-6
138
Mason Yenney
Round 1 – Won by fall over Elijah Hedum, Cheyenne South, 0:36
Quarterfinals – Dylan Catlin, Thunder Basin, won by decision over Mason Yenney, 10-4
Cons. Round 2 – Won by fall over Christian Kopf, Cheyenne Central, 1:50
Cons. Round 3 – Kendell Cummings, Evanston, won in tie breaker over Mason Yenney, 7-3
145
Landon Toth
Round 1 – Cael Porter, Thunder Basin, won by decision over Landon Toth, 6-4
Cons. Round 1 – Won by decision over Hunter Henderson, Campbell County, 10-4
Cons. Round 2 – Won by decision over Giovanni Lucchi, Kelly Walsh, 5-4
Cons. Round 3 – Jason Hoskins, Cheyenne East, won in sudden victory over Landon Toth, 9-7
152
Cash Christensen, fourth place
Round 1 – won by fall over Alize Post, Campbell County, 0:34
Quarterfinals – Won by decision over Cade Pugh, Cheyenne East, 6-1
Semis – Warren Carr, Thunder Basin, won by major decision over Cash Christensen, 11-3
Cons. Semis – Won by decision over Nathan Lundbert, Cheyenne Central, 3-1
3rd-place match – Jacob Weipert, Green River, won by decision over Cash Christensen, 4-2
Tallon Sellers
Round 1 – Jacob Weipert, Green River, won by decision over Tallon Sellers, 10-5
Cons. Round 1 – Won by fall over Alec Contos, Laramie, 4:11
Cons. Round 2 – Won by fall over Rowdy Saavedra, Evanston, 4:03
Cons. Round 3 – Cade Pugh, Cheyenne East, won by major decision over Tallon Sellers, 12-4
160
Wyatt Fletcher, fifth place
Round 1 – Won by fall over Kendall McKee, Campbell County, 0:55
Quarterfinals – Jackson Hesford, Cheyenne East, won by fall over Wyatt Fletcher, 1:48
Cons. Round 2 – Won by fall over Aden Jorgensen, Thunder Basin, 3:55
Cons. Round 3 – Won by fall over Logan Geiser, Thunder Basin, 2:17
Cons. Semis – Brock Steel, Sheridan, won by fall over Wyatt Fletcher, 2:09
5th-place match – Won by fall over Jesse Thornton, Kelly Walsh, 2:58
Maggie Smith
Round 1 – Jesse Thornton, Kelly Walsh, won by fall over Maggie Smith, 1:19
Cons. Round 1 – Jack Miller, Cheyenne Central, won by decision over Maggie Smith, 6-0
170
Lance Kettering
Round 1 – Aragon Garro, Kelly Walsh, won by decision over Lance Kettering, 15-11
Cons. Round 1 – Won by decision over Max Orr, Green River, 4-2
Cons. Round 2 – Blakely Blanchard, Cheyenne South, won by fall over Lance Kettering, 2:25
182
Ashton Walther
Round 1 – Vincent Genatone, Natrona, won by fall over Ashton Walther, 0:33
Cons. Round 1 – Won by fall over Jahaziel Orozco, Cheyenne South, 4:44
Cons. Round 2 – Jack Mortimer, Natrona, won by fall over Ashton Walther, 2:12
285
AJ Kelly, champion
Round 1 – Won by fall over Gavin Gipfert, Cheyenne East, 0:52
Quarterfinals – Won by fall over Hunter Bjorkquist, Cheyenne Central, 0:40
Semis – Won by fall over Justin Vela, Sheridan, 4:38
1st-place match – Won by decision over Dalton Mclnerney, Thunder Basin, 7-6
