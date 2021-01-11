ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School boys swimming and diving team played host to three other schools from around the state Friday afternoon inside Tiger pool. On what was senior appreciation night, the Tigers wrapped up the meet in second place with a total of 299 points. Coming in first was cross-town rival, Green River with 374 points.
Rock Springs Invite, January 8
Team scores
1. Green River 374
2. Rock Springs 299
3. Lyman 209
4. Kemmerer 193
Individual results
200-Yard Medley Relay
1. Green River A, Jake Probst, Jason Richmond, Elijah Kraft, Araya Finley 1:48.93
2. Kemmerer A, Seth Krell, Brayden Dearden, Connor Dietrich, Aiden Runnion 1:54.82
3. Lyman A, Carter Huntsman, Gavin Sill, Bo Busskohl, Hansen Bradshaw 1:56.86
4. Rock Springs A, Erral Asper, Cameron Ribordy, Dailen Pederson, Gunner Seiloff 1:59.66
5. Green River B, Cole Gilmore, Zeke Reading, Levi Westburg, Brayden Fry 2:08.05
6. Rock Springs B, Seth Atkinson, Hudson Poyer, Aiden Nauenburg, Landon Atkinson 2:13.13
7. Green River C, Braxton Cordova, Kyle Kight, Stone Rubeck, River Kirtz 2:28.07
200-Yard Freestyle
1. Ryan Fischer, GR 1:57.58
2. Hansen Bradshaw, LYM 2:01.49
3. John Spicer, RS 2:01.51
4. Jaxon Lallatin, LYM 2:06.28
5. Kyler Maedche, RS 2:07.92
6. Lander Welch, GR 2:08.97
7. Noah Brandt, RS 2:18.53
8. Tanner Thompson, RS 2:25.58
10. Gavyn Harsha, GR 2:52.65
200-Yard Individual Medley
1. Elijah Kraft, GR 2:11.83
2. Busskohl Bo, LYM 2:12.32
3. Aiden Runnion, KEM 2:22.55
4. Jeran Spicer, RS 2:22.81
5. Araya Finley, GR 2:27.95
7. Carter McBurnett, RS 2:32.78
8. Cole Gilmore, GR 2:38.89
9. Brayden Fry, GR 2:44.08
11. Aiden Nauenburg, RS 3:01.92
50-Yard Freestyle
1. Seth Krell, KEM 23.87
2. Jake Probst, GR 24.58
3. Brady Young, GR 24.83
4. Tyden Hill, LYM 26.65
5. Tyler Luth, GR 26.92
8. Landon Atkinson, RS 29.11
9. Magnus Miller, RS 29.33
10. Joe Rall, RS 29.46
12. Bryce Perry, RS 29.79
13. Hudson Poyer, RS 29.97
15. Wesley Muir, RS 32.87
16. Karson Hansen, RS 33.86
17. Seth Atkinson, RS 33.89
1-Meter Diving
1. Braxton Cordova, GR 204.7
2. River Kirts, GR 166.2
3. Maddix Holmes, RS 156.8
4. Stone Rubeck, GR 148.2
100-Yard Butterfly
1. Jason Richmond, GR 56.95
2. Jeran Spicer, RS 1:03.09
3. Seth Krell, KEM 1:03.45
4. Jake Probst, GR 1:05
5. Dailen Pederson, RS 1:05.27
6. Brady Young, GR 1:07.31
7. Levi Westburg, GR 1:09.51
9. Cameron Ribordy, RS 1:19.31
100-Yard Freestyle
1. Hansen Bradshaw, LYM 51.51
2. John Spicer, RS 54.58
3. Jaxon Lallatin, LYM 55.29
4. Erral Asper, RS 57.41
5. Connor Dietrich, KEM 58.5
6. Tyler Luth, GR 1:00.98
7. Dante Moreno, RS 1:01.61
9. Cole Gilmore, GR 1:03
11. Brayden Fry, GR 1:04.43
12. Noah Brandt, RS 1:04.88
13. Magnus Miller, RS 1:05.79
15. Stone Rubeck, GR 1:09.4
16. Seth Atkinson, RS 1:14.09
500-Yard Freestyle
1. Ryan Fischer, GR 5:24.34
2. Zeke Reading, GR 6:06.39
3. Hudson Poyer, RS 7:08.23
4. Wesley Muir, RS 7:37.17
5. Karson Hansen, RS 8:06.59
200-Yard Freestyle
1. Green River A, Ryan Fischer, Jake Probst, Brady Young, Araya Finley 1:39.97
2. Rock Springs A, Jeran Spicer, Carter McBurnett, Dante Moreno, John Spicer 1:43.40
3. Green River B, Lander Welch, Zeke Reading, Brayden Fry, Tyler Luth 1:51.25
4. Kemmerer A, Darren Smith, Brayden Dearden, Camden Killian, Aaron Despain 1:52.97
5. Lyman A, Tyden Hill, Titan Aleman, Corbyn Harmon, Gavin Sill 1:54.42
6. Rock Springs B, Gunner Seiloff, Noah Brandt, Seth Atkinson, Magnus Miller 1:55.13
100-Yard Backstroke
1. Jason Richmond, GR 59.39
2. Busskohl Bo, LYM 1:00.02
3. Gunner Seiloff, RS 1:05.13
4. Carter Huntsman, LYM 1:05.31
5. Erral Asper, RS 1:06.27
7. Lander Welch, GR 1:07.95
8. Dailen Pederson, RS 1:09.52
9. Kyler Maedche, RS 1:09.55
10. Levi Westburg, GR 1:10.76
13. Aiden Nauenburg, RS 1:20.4
14. Bryce Perry, RS 1:21.68
100-Yard Breaststroke
1. Aiden Runnion, KEM 1:08.24
2. Brayden Dearden, KEM 1:08.53
3. Elijah Kraft, GR 1:08.71
4. Gunner Seiloff, RS 1:11.84
5. Zeke Reading, GR 1:12.93
7. Tanner Thompson, RS 1:19.07
8. Araya Finley, GR 1:19.15
9. Carter McBurnett, RS 1:19.75
10. Joe Rall, RS 1:21.51
11. Dante Moreno, RS 1:30.05
400-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Green River A, Ryan Fischer, Jason Richmond, Brady Young, Elijah Kraft 3:35.27
2. Lyman A, Carter Huntsman, Busskohl Bo, Jaxon Lallatin, Hansen Bradshaw 3:43.56
3. Rock Springs A, John Spicer, Kyler Maedche, Dailen Pederson, Jeran Spicer 3:50.30
4. Kemmerer A, Connor Dietrich, Seth Krell, Aiden Runnion, Darren Smith 3:56.88
5. Green River B, Lander Welch, Levi Westburg, Cole Gilmore, Gavyn Harsha 4:26.16
6. Rock Springs B, Erral Asper, Dante Moreno, Hudson Poyer, Aiden Nauenburg 4:28.58
