GREEN RIVER — Kreston Klein of Rock Springs returns a shot over the net during a team practice earlier this year. The Green River and Rock Springs high school tennis programs will host a dual military appreciation and student benefit night on Thursday, Aug. 29, in Green River. All military veterans and those currently enlisted are invited to attend and be recognized for their service before the matches.

There will also be hot dogs available for purchase to help Jaciel Granados and family with medical expenses. Matches begin at 4 p.m. at GRHS with prematch festivities beginning at 3:45 p.m.