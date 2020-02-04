GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School girls basketball team remains perfect in quadrant play after defeating Star Valley 48-30 Saturday afternoon at home.
The teams went into the start of the second quarter tied at 11. However, after a combined 12 points from Madelyn Heiser and Kayde Strauss, GRHS stretched the lead to 29-15 going into halftime and never looked back. GRHS continued to hit the gas pedal following the break and outscored Star Valley 19-15 in the final 16 minutes.
Saturday’s win over the Braves was also the first time Green Rivers’ seniors have beaten Star Valley throughout their high school careers.
Throughout the opening quarter, GRHS senior Ashelynn Birch led all Wolves with five points. The senior had two layups and knocked down 1 of 2 foul shots. Right behind her was Heiser with four. The two seniors combined for nine of the 11 points. The other two came from Kelsey Angelovich, who opened up the scoring 20 seconds into the start of the contest.
As both teams continued to exchange baskets early on, Star Valley took its second lead of the night less than 20 seconds into the start of the second quarter. After two made foul shots, the Braves led Green River 13-11. However, just two plays later, Heiser knocked down her sixth point of the night. Not only did this tie things up, but after coming down with the basket, the senior was fouled and given a chance for a 3-point play. Following the successful foul shot, Green River not only regained the lead, but the Wolves found an offensive spark.
Over the next seven minutes, GRHS went on a 15-0 run, extending its lead to 29-13 with just over a minute remaining in the half. Leading that run was Strauss and Heiser with a combined 12 points. All six points from Strauss came from behind the arch. Tayana Crowder, Megan Counts and Birch also added to it. Crowder had four points, followed by Counts and Birch with one each.
Just when Green River was starting to pull away, Star Valley closed out the half with some momentum. With just over 40 seconds left on the clock, the Braves forced a turnover at midcourt and finished the drive off with its first field goal of the quarter.
As the horn sounded, Green River walked back into the locker room feeling confident as players enjoyed a 29-15 lead going into halftime.
Despite trailing heavily, Star Valley came out to start the third quarter with some fight. Less than two minutes in, the Braves knocked down back-to-back foul shots to open up the scoring.
Just a few plays later, Heiser found Birch down low for her eighth point. Not only did this get the Wolves back on the board, but soon after Heiser found her way to the charity stripe and knocked down 1 of 2 foul shots, extending the Wolves’ lead to 34-17.
Star Valley did everything it could to find its way back in the game. However, with less than 30 seconds remaining on the third quarter clock, Strauss found her way to the charity stripe. Following two successful foul shots, the junior collected her eighth point of the contest and allowed Green River to extend its lead to 38-21 going into the start of the final quarter.
After holding the Braves to only 10 points over the last 16 minutes, Green River made sure to close out the night on a strong note. Less than 20 seconds into the start of the fourth, Strauss knocked down her third 3-pointer of the night. Soon after, Angelovich capped off a 5-0 run with her second and final basket of the night.
With the lead at 20, Green River continued to hit the gas pedal. Halfway through the quarter, Strauss who already had 11 points, found her way back to the free-throw line. Adding two foul shots, the junior finished her night with 13 points, tying for the team lead.
Despite trailing heavily late in the game, Star Valley did everything it could over the final few minutes, but Green River’s defense was dialed in. Before the final buzzer, the Braves scored seven points, but it wasn’t near enough.
Thanks to one last 3-pointer from Birch with just over two minutes remaining in the game, GRHS closed out the contest with an impressive victory.
Between Birch, Heiser and Strauss, the three upperclassmen combined for 39 of the team’s 48 points. The three players led the Wolves with 13 points each. Angelovich and Crowder finished out their night tied second on the team in scoring with four points each. The final point came from Wolves sophomore Gabrielle Heiser.
Following what is now a three-game winning streak for the Wolves, Green River will look to extend its streak when the team travels to Rock Springs on Thursday, Feb. 6, for a rivalry matchup against the Tigers. Thursday’s tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. inside Tiger Arena.
Green River is now sitting in first place in the 4A Southwest Conference with an overall record of 11-4 and a conference record of 3-0.
