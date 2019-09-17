GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School tennis team had a full plate this past weekend when the Wolves hosted all three Cheyenne schools. By end of Saturday, both the boys’ and girls’ teams finished with 2-1 records.
To end the weekend on an even higher note, GRHS wrapped up its busy schedule with a win over Cheyenne East High School. After a full day on the court, the Wolves’ teams walked away with a commanding 4-1 victory after dropping only one match each.
GIRLS
Green River 4, Cheyenne East 1
In the No. 1 singles match, Gabrielle Heiser was the only Wolf to lose. In straight sets, Lexie Woolridge defeated Heiser by narrow scores of 6-4 and 6-3.
As for the No. 2 singles match, Megan Counts got GRHS back on track with a dominant win over Nedra McIlwaine. The sophomore opened with a dominant 6-1 victory and never let up. Counts got hot again and finished the match quickly with another 6-1 win.
Morgan Atkins and Kiley Strange gave the Wolves even more to celebrate. During their No. 1 doubles match, the two never allowed their opponents to earn a single point throughout two sets of play. They took down Amira Cummings and Laicee Brown by scores of 6-0, 6-0.
Thanks to No. 2 double partners Sydney Beutel and Alicia Harrison, the Wolves continued to build momentum. In straight sets, they defeated Olivia Shoemaker and Addison Turner 6-2 and 6-0.
No. 3 double partners Emmie Archibald and Kaylee Carson gave their team the exact finish the Wolves were looking for. Due to some great chemistry and even better play, they earned a 6-2 win over Sydney O’Brien and Savanna Stoddard by finishing strong. Throughout the second set, Archibald and Carson held their opponent scoreless, laying down the final nail in East’s coffin.
BOYS
Green River 4, Cheyenne East 1
Just like the girls, when it came time for the boys to take the court, Green River proved to be the better team.
Despite Caeden Grubb dropping his No. 1 singles match, the Wolves showed no signs of struggle. Connor Friel, the Wolves No. 2 singles player, got the ball rolling with a 6-0 first set victory over Kaiden Brown. He then followed that with another big win to take the match in straight sets.
The only hiccup for the Wolves came in the No. 1 doubles match when Jon Ty Leininger and Elliott Potter had a three-set showdown with East’s Nolan Gerdes and Grant Redman. After dropping the first set, Leininger and Potter rallied back with scores of 7-5 and 6-1 to keep Green River’s momentum alive.
Camden Nelson and Domenick Kunkle continued to give the Thunderbirds fits. During their No. 2 doubles match, the Wolves opened things up with a commanding 6-1 win over East’s Nathan Zastoupil and Nickolas Colgan. Nelson and Kunkle brought the hammer down with another strong win in the second set.
In the final match, Green River’s Braxton Cordova and Zach Friel tied a ribbon on what turned out to be a spectacular day for GRHS after another strong performance. During their No. 3 doubles match, Cordova and Friel dropped only one point throughout two sets of play. In the first set, they won 6-0 and later slammed the door shut with a 6-1 victory.
Up next, Green River will look to keep its momentum alive when the Wolves travel to Cheyenne on Friday, Sept. 20, for the start of the South Regional Tennis tournament. For full weekend results, visit rocketminer.com.
