PINEDALE – The Green River High School boys swimming and diving team earned gold again this past weekend at the Gene Andrews Memorial Invite. On Saturday the Wolves traveled to Pinedale after the team bus was not able to make it to the Laramie Invite due to road conditions.
Of the four schools that attended the Gene Andrews Memorial, Green River came out on top after racking up a total of 458 points. Coming in second place was Evanston (246), followed by Sublette County in third (219) and Kemmerer in fourth (186).
To start the day, both Green River relay teams got off to a great start in the 200-yard medley relay. The Wolves A team consisting of Jason Richmond, Devin Bobbitt, Trevor Moser and Jake Probst placed first with a time of one minute, 52.46 seconds.
As for the B relay team, Green River's Lander Welch, Zeke Reading, Dade Lucero and Cole Gilmore rounded out the top-5 with a time of 2:06.84.
Up next, the Wolves continued to show out in the 200 freestyle. Coming in first on the team was Araya Finley. His time of 1:59.27 beat out Evanston’s Michael Tobin by over four seconds. Teammates Brady Young and Levi Westburg also made their presence known. With a time of 2:06.16, Young carved out a fourth place finish. Westburg followed in fifth.
Soon after, Green River took home its third-straight win, this time in the 200 individual relay. GRHS junior Jason Richmond crushed the field with a time of 2:08.42. Ryan Fischer was next to come in. Fischer hit the wall a little over eight seconds later to grab silver followed by Kemmerer’s Aiden Runnion in third. The final Wolves swimmer to come in was Bobbitt in fourth place at 2:25.04.
As the meet went on, GRHS junior Elijah Kraft continued the winning streak for the Wolves. During the 50 freestyle, Kraft raced in with a darting time of 24.18. His time was just fast enough to edge Evanston’s Jaxon Nicholls by less than a second. Soon after, Moser and Probst rounded out the top-5. Moser placed third with a time of 25.19, followed by Probst who finished just two spots back.
Nearing the halfway point, just when you thought Green River couldn’t possibly continue placing first in every event, GRHS freshman diver Braxton Cordova proved otherwise. His score of 362.75 beat out Raydin Scigliano of Kemmerer by exactly 17 points to grab gold. Teammates Kyle Kight, Kayson Snow and River Kirtz were next to follow.
By the time the diving portion of the meet wrapped up, all of the GRHS swimmers were back in the water ready to go. Following a brief warm up period, Wolves freshman Ryan Fischer made his presence known in the 100 butterfly. His time of 1:02.46 beat Moser by less than half a second for first place. Dade Lucero was third on the team to come in. He finished just outside the top-5 with a time of 1:09.53.
Still fresh off of his win in the 50 freestyle, Kraft went on to grab his second win of the day, this time in the 100 freestyle. His time of 53.70 barely beat Evanston’s Colter Camphouse who finished second. Of the 18 swimmers who participated in this event, Finley was the second racer from Green River to finish inside the top-5. As for the other four Wolves in this event, Garrett Gilmore was next to come in. His time of 1:00.93 was good for ninth place, followed by Tyler Luth in 10th, Lander Welch in 12th and Braydon Fry in 17th.
Moving on, doing the heavy lifting in the 500 freestyle was Young. The freshman paced himself and finished strong with a time of 5:31.31. Not only was this Green Rivers’ eighth-straight win, but coming in just three spots back was Westburg. His time of 5:43.80 turned out to be one of his best runs of the entire meet.
Following another first place win in the 200 freestyle relay, Green River continued to keep its foot on the gas pedal. When it came time for the 100 backstroke, Probst cemented his second win of the afternoon with a time of 1:03.77. With only three racers in this event, Welch was next to follow. His time of 1:09.76 was good for fifth place, followed by Cole Gilmore in eighth.
With only two events remaining, Green River made sure to finish the day just like they had started it – on a strong note. Of the 14 total swimmers in this event, GRHS had three of theirs place inside the top-3. Picking up his third win of the afternoon was Richmond. His time of 1:06.10 beat out Bobbitt in second by over four seconds. Rounding out the top-3 was Reading. The next Wolves swimmer to come in was Lucero in fifth, followed by Keith Lance in 12th.
In the final event, the Wolves A relay team consisting of Kraft, Fischer, Probst and Richmond grabbed the team’s 12th and final win of the day, this time in the 400 freestyle relay. Their combined time of 3:42.16 proved to be over eight seconds faster than Evanston’s A team.
As for the Wolves B relay team, Finley, Westburg, Welch and Young wrapped up their day with another strong performance. The four combined for a time of 3:57.74 which was good for third place.
Coming in sixth was Green River's C relay team which consisted of Garrett Gilmore, Luth, Cole Gilmore and Bobbitt.
Team standings
1. Green River 458
2. Evanston 246
3. Sublette County Swimming & Diving 219
4. Kemmerer 186
Individual results
200-yard medley relay
1. Green River A, Jason Richmond, Devin Bobbitt, Trevor Moser, Jake Probst 1:52.46
2. Evanston A, Jaxon Nicholls, Hunter Jensen, Connor Fackrell, Colter Camphouse 1:53.22
3. Sublette A, Dillon Boespflug, Corben Jessen, Race Heinbockel, Hunter Scott 1:58.15
4. Kemmerer A, Seth Krell, Grady Killian, Aiden Runnion, Collin Smith 2:00.00
5. Green River B, Lander Welch, Zeke Reading, Dade Lucero, Cole Gilmore 2:06.84
200 freestyle
1. Araya Finley, GR 1:59.27
2. Michael Tobin, EVN 2:03.82
3. Vince Bloomfield, EVN 2:04.24
4. Brady Young, GR 2:06.16
5. Levi Westburg, GR 2:07.05
8. Tyler Luth, GR 2:17.20
15. Keith Lance, GR 2:40.41
200 individual medley
1. Jason Richmond, GR 2:08.42
2. Ryan Fischer, GR 2:17.40
3. Aiden Runnion, KEM 2:22.46
4. Devin Bobbitt, GR 2:25.04
5. Seth Krell, KEM 2:27.47
7. Zeke Reading, GR 2:36.13
8. Cole Gilmore, GR 2:36.20
50 freestyle
1. Elijah Kraft, GR 24.18
2. Jaxon Nicholls, EVN 24.90
3. Trevor Moser, GR 25.19
4. Connor Fackrell, EVN 25.28
5. Jake Probst, GR 25.53
9. Garrett Gilmore, GR 26.85
16. Braydon Fry, GR 33.42
1-meter diving
1. Braxton Cordova, GR 362.75
2. Raydin Scigliano, KEM 345.75
3. Kyle Kight, GR 318.95
4. Kayson Snow, GR 310.00
5. River Kirtz, GR 271.20
100 butterfly
1. Ryan Fischer, GR 1:02.46
2. Trevor Moser, GR 1:02.89
3. Seth Krell, KEM 1:06.20
4. Hunter Jensen, EVN 1:06.72
5. Hunter Scott, SUB 1:07.87
6. Dade Lucero, GR 1:09.53
100 freestyle
1. Elijah Kraft, GR 53.70
2. Colter Camphouse, EVN 53.96
3. Araya Finley, GR 54.41
4. Vince Bloomfield, EVN 56.05
5. Race Heinbockel, SUB 58.78
9. Garrett Gilmore, GR 1:00.93
10. Tyler Luth, GR 1:01.62
12. Lander Welch, GR 1:02.76
17. Braydon Fry, GR 1:12.06
500 freestyle
1. Brady Young, GR 5:31.31
2. Connor Fackrell, EVN 5:32.22
3. Jaxon Nicholls, EVN 5:43.74
4. Levi Westburg, GR 5:43.80
5. Aiden Runnion, KEM 5:48.31
200 freestyle relay
1. Green River A, Ryan Fischer, Trevor Moser, Araya Finley, Elijah Kraft 1:39.47
2. Evanston A, Vince Bloomfield, Timmy Bloomfield, Michael Tobin, Colter Camphouse 1:39.90
3. Sublette A, John Covill, Brayden Hymas, Jordan Lyon, Dillon Boespflug 1:47.31
4. Kemmerer A, Easton Rydstrom, Grady Killian, Raydin Scigliano, Darren Smith 1:49.44
5. Green River B, Macen Bracken, Garrett Gilmore, Levi Westburg, Brady Young 1:53.20
6. Green River C, Braydon Fry, Zeke Reading, Dade Lucero, Tyler Luth 1:59.59
100 backstroke
1. Jake Probst, GR 1:03.77
2. Hunter Scott, SUB 1:09.02
3. Michael Tobin, EVN 1:09.25
4. Race Heinbockel, SUB 1:09.31
5. Lander Welch, GR 1:09.76
8. Cole Gilmore, GR 1:12.41
100 breaststroke
1. Jason Richmond, GR 1:06.10
2. Devin Bobbitt, GR 1:10.35
3. Zeke Reading, GR 1:13.47
4. Hunter Jensen, EVN 1:13.53
5. Dade Lucero, GR 1:16.11
12. Keith Lance, GR 1:31.96
400 freestyle relay
1. Green River A, Elijah Kraft, Ryan Fischer, Jake Probst, Jason Richmond 3:42.16
2. Evanston A, Jaxon Nicholls, Vince Bloomfield, Connor Fackrell, Timmy Bloomfield 3:50.92
3. Green River B, Araya Finley, Levi Westburg, Lander Welch, Brady Young 3:57.74
4. Kemmerer A, Seth Krell, Aiden Runnion, Connor Dietrich, Collin Smith 3:58.55
5. Sublette A, Corben Jessen, Race Heinbockel, Hunter Scott, John Covill 3:58.61
6. Green River C, Garrett Gilmore, Tyler Luth, Cole Gilmore, Devin Bobbitt 4:12.74
