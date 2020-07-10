GREEN RIVER — Following another outstanding season on the mat, Green River High School head wrestling coach Josh Wisniewski has been named the High School Boys Coach of the Year for the state of Wyoming by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
Joining Wisniewski in receiving this prestigious honor is his staff — Adam Baker, Mikel Hoopes, Eric Wright, Scot Brady, and Colt Reece — who have all been named Wyoming’s High School Boys Assistant Coaching Staff of the Year.
In receiving this honor, the GRHS staff became finalists for the NWCA Section 8 Assistant Coaching Staff of the Year Award.
When the news first broke that Wisniewski and his assistant coaches won the award, the first feeling that went through the head coach’s mind was excitement.
“I was really excited ... for both me and my staff,” he said. “The guys who I have working with me work really hard and we all work extremely well with each other. It was definitely a nice surprise when we all found out.”
Going back to 2018 when Wisniewski first took over Green River’s program, the head coach has done nothing but excel in his role. In just three years, Wisniewski and the Wolves have been crowned Ron Thon Champions, two-time regional champions, and have finished twice as state runner-ups.
Despite being on the short end of a controversy ruling at this year’s state tournament, a last-minute ruling that forced the Wolves to hand over a state title, Wisniewski said he and his team are more than ready to get back on the mat this upcoming season.
Like many of the top teams throughout the nation, no matter the sport, when it comes to being successful it takes an entire village. Next to Wisniewski and his staff at the high school, the Wolves head coach said he gives a ton of credit to the lower-level wrestling programs in Green River.
“A lot of the success that we see through the high school level is due to the Grapplers (youth club) and middle school programs,” he said. “The comradery between all of us coaches is what helps these kids succeed. It really is a team effort.”
This past season, GRHS had five individual state champions and placed second as a team at the state tournament: Thomas Dalton, Dominic Martinez, Clayson Mele, Kade Flores and Payton Tucker.
Throughout the history of the Wolves wrestling program, GRHS has a total of 17 state championships and since then has continued to be one of the top teams in the state every year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.