CASPER – The Green River High School wrestling team wrapped up the 4A West Regional tournament in Casper this weekend with a first place finish. The Wolves returned home with 220 points, edging out last year’s champion Kelly Walsh, which finished with 213.
Wolves who picked up individual titles were Thomas Dalton, 106 pounds; Dominic Martinez, 113; Clayson Mele, 120; Kade Flores, 126; Jacob Weipert, 152; and Payton Tucker, 182.
Those who came up just short after making all the way to the finals were Kaden Lloyd, 195 pounds; and Sage Wilde, 220.
Green River wrestlers who made it all the way to the finals but lost to a teammate were Trevor Sciculana, 106 pounds; and Connor Todd, 113.
“It’s great to come back home with the win,” GRHS head coach Josh Wisniewski said. “I thought our guys wrestled a lot better on Saturday than we did the first day. It seemed like on Friday we just came out a little flat and didn’t perform at the level we usually do. For some of these guys, it was their first regional tournament, so nerves could have played a role in that. However, on Saturday, I felt like we came out with a better attitude and we were able to get it done.”
Following their regional championships, both Mele and Tucker remain undefeated in Wyoming competition. Mele won his regional championship after pinning Jaxson Moore of Evanston less than five minutes into his first-place match. As for Tucker, the Wolves senior and soon-to-be Mustang swept through his competition. Throughout the weekend, his longest match lasted only 67 seconds. He secured his championship win after pinning Natrona’s Vincent Genatone 65 seconds in.
“Both Clayson and Payton are tremendous leaders,” Wisniewski said. “You can just tell the other kids feed off of their energy. Just watching them go throughout their daily routine has been awesome.”
The Wolves will look to continue their quest of delivering Green River another state championship when the team will returns to Casper on Friday, Feb. 28, for the start of the state tournament.
The last time Green River won state was back in 2017. The Wolves program currently holds 17 state titles.
WRESTLING RESULTS
4A West Regional
Team scores
1. Green River 220
2. Kelly Walsh 213
3. Natrona 179.5
4. Evanston 139.5
5. Rock Springs 136.5
6. Laramie 44
106
Trevor Sciculana
Quarterfinals – Won by major decision over Walker Wilson, Evanston, 11-0
Semifinals – Won by decision over Gavin Mancini, Kelly Walsh, 3-1
1st-place match – Thomas Dalton, Green River over Trevor Sciculana, No contest
106
Thomas Dalton
Quarterfinals – Won by fall over Q. Saavedra, Evanston, 1:46
Semifinals – Won by fall over Tate Tromble, Natrona County, 3:33
1st-place match – Thomas Dalton, Green River over Trevor Sciculana, No contest
113
Dominic Martinez
Quarterfinals – Bye
Semifinals – Won by fall over Kael Johnson, Natrona, 1:39
1st-place match –Dominic Martinez over Conner Todd, Green River, No contest
113
Conner Todd
Quarterfinals – Won by fall over Andraya Conchola, Natrona, 0:50
Semifinals – Won by fall over Brandon VanGieson, Evanston, 5:25
1st-place match – Dominic Martinez over Conner Todd, No contest
120
Clayson Mele
Round 1 – Bye
Quarterfinals – Won by fall over Jacye Berry, Natrona, 1:21
Semifinals – Won by major decision over Lane Jackson, Kelly Walsh, 17-5
1st-place match – Won by fall over Jaxin Moore, Evanston, 4:55
Hunter Davis
Round 1 – Won by fall over Connor Hobbs, Laramie, 1:26
Quarterfinals – Lane Jackson, Kelly Walsh, won by fall over Hunter Davis, 1:14
Consolation Round 2 – Won by fall over Treyson Davila, Kelly Walsh, 2:47
Consolation Round 3 – Won by fall over Jacye Berry, Natrona, 1:44
Consolation Semis – Tim Henry, Rock Springs, won by fall over Hunter Davis, 2:39
126
Nathan Campos
Round 1 – Bye
Quarterfinals – Fischer Hawkins, Laramie, won by decision over Nathan Campos, 6-5
Cons. Round 2 – Won by fall over Quinton Elmer, Evanston, 2:32
Cons. Round 3 – Won by fall over Hayden Romero, Rock Springs, 2:10
Cons. Semis – Nathaniel Sausedo, Natrona, won by major decision over Nathan Campos, 12-2
Kade Flores
Round 1 – Bye
Quarterfinals – Won by fall over Hayden Romero, Rock Springs, 1:41
Semifinals – Won by fall over Fischer Hawkins, Laramie, 0:34
1st-place match – Won by fall over Dylan Brenton, Natrona, 3:04
132
Kade Knezovich
Round 1 – Bye
Quarterfinals – Billy Brenton, Natrona, won by decision over Kade Knezovich, 7-4
Cons. Round 2 – Bye
Cons. Round 3 – Won by forfeit over Wyatt Romero, Rock Springs
Cons. Semis – Won by decision over Kyler Henderson, Natrona, 4-2
3rd-place match – Won by decision over Billy Brenton, Natrona, 11-8
Brett Stanton
Round 1 – Zach Vasquez, Rock Springs, won by fall over Brett Stanton, 0:48
Cons. Round 1 – Bye
Cons. Round 2 – Wyatt Romero, Rock Springs, won by major decision over Brett Stanton, 9-1
138
Zach Weipert
Round 1 – Won by major decision over Chris Alvarez, Laramie, 12-3
Quarterfinals – Cyruss Meeks, Natrona, won by fall over Zach Weipert, 3:09
Cons. Round 2 – Zach Weipert over Ryker Mele, Green River, No contest
Cons. Round 3 – Won by fall over Garret Marker, Kelly Walsh, 3:28
Cons. Semis –Kendell Cummings, Evanston, won by fall over Zach Weipert, 0:41
Ryker Mele
Round 1 – Kendell Cummings, Evanston, won by fall over Ryker Mele, 2:52
Cons. Round 1 – Bye
Cons. Round 2 – Zach Weipert over Ryker Mele, No contest
145
Camar Nunn
1st Round – Bye
Quarterfinals – Giovanni Lucchi, Kelly Walsh, won by decision over Camar Nunn, 4-2
Cons. Round 2 – Won by decision over Colton Davidson, Rock Springs, 3-2
Cons. Round 3 – Won by fall over Carsen Knight, Evanston, 1:34
Cons. Semis – Won by forfeit over Landon Toth, Rock Springs
3rd-place match – Won by decision over Giovanni Lucchi, 5-4
Mark Nelson
Round 1 – Bye
Quarterfinals – Kaeden Wilcox, Natrona, won by fall over Mark Nelson, 1:29
Cons. Round 2 – Bye
Cons. Round 3 – Ryker Case, Evanston, won by fall over Mark Nelson, 1:18
152
Jacob Weipert
Round 1 – Bye
Quarterfinals – Won by fall over Alec Contos, Laramie, 1:27
Semifinals – Won by decision over Sam Henderson, Kelly Walsh, 6-3
1st-place match – Won by decision over Cash Christensen, Rock Springs, 3-1
160
Kadan Wilson
Quarterfinals – Kevin Anderson, Kelly Walsh, won by fall over Kadan Wilson, 2:00
Cons. Round 1 – Won by decision over Owen Horning, Natrona, 4-1
Cons. Semis – Jesse Thornton, Kelly Walsh, won by decision over Kadan Wilson, 7-0
170
Max Orr
Round 1 – Bye
Quarterfinals – Luke Nathan, Kelly Walsh, won by fall over Max Orr, 3:36
Cons. Round 2 – Bye
Cons. Round 3 – Won by fall over Nathan Mcdowell, Laramie, 0:48
Cons. Semis – Lance Kettering, Rock Springs, won by fall over Max Orr, 3:44
182
Payton Tucker
Quarterfinals – Won by fall over Robert Goss, Kelly Walsh, 1:07
Semifinals – Won by fall over Jack Mortimer, Natrona, 0:22
1st-place match – Won by fall over Vincent Genatone, Natrona, 1:05
195
Kaden Lloyd
Quarterfinals – Won by fall over Jacob Curtright, Laramie, 0:22
Semifinals – Won by decision over Colter Helm, Natrona, 9-2
1st-place match – Kole Kraus, Kelly Walsh, won by major decision over Kaden Lloyd, 14-4
Michael Cynova
Quarterfinals – Kole Kraus, Kelly Walsh won by fall over Michael Cynova, 0:57
Cons. Round 1 – Won by fall over Blake Birkle, Natrona, 4:10
Cons. Semis – Colter Helm, Natrona, won by fall over Michael Cynova, 0:34
220
Sage Wilde
Quarterfinals – Won by fall over Payt Burton, Evanston, 1:44
Semifinals – Won by decision over Dominic Dockery, Natrona, 6-1
1st-place match – Phoenix Buske, Kelly Walsh, won by fall over Sage Wilde, 2:42
Deylin Miller
Quarterfinals – Phoenix Buske, Kelly Walsh, won by fall over Deylin Miller, 0:58
Cons. Round 1 – Julian Cortez, Laramie, won by fall over Deylin Miller, 0:52
285
Kyler Bartlett
Quarterfinals – Bye
Semifinals – AJ Kelly, Rock Springs, won by fall over Kyler Bartlett, 2:27
Cons. Semis – Won by decision over Jaxson Tilghman, Laramie, 5-4
3rd-place match – Connor McBroom, Kelly Walsh, won by fall over Kyler Bartlett, 3:42
