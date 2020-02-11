GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School boys swimming and diving team wrapped up conference duals this past weekend at home in third place with 256 points.
Of the six teams that competed, Laramie finished in front. The Plainsmen returned home with 372.5 points, followed by Kelly Walsh in second, Rock Springs in fourth, Evanston in fifth and Natrona County in sixth.
Along the way, GRHS picked up two more state qualifiers, making it a total of 13 Wolves who will be competing at this year’s state meet in Laramie. Levi Westburg and Zeke Reading are the two swimmers who punched their tickets.
Westburg, a junior on the team, qualified in the 200-yard freestyle and the 500 freestyle. Reading, a freshman, will be competing in the 100 breaststroke.
Throughout the weekend, Westburg’s best finish came in the 500 freestyle, where he placed sixth with a time of 5 minutes, 36.39 seconds. Reading’s best finish was 10th in the 100 breaststroke.
The remaining eight swimmers on the team who are making the trip to state at the end of the month are Jason Richmond, Elijah Kraft, Trevor Moser, Jake Probst, Devin Bobbitt, Ryan Fischer, Brady Young and Araya Finley.
Richmond, a junior on the team, will be competing in every event at the state meet except for diving. In addition, this past weekend the Wolves star broke two records in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:00.96. The first record broken was Green River’s pool record of 1:01.48 set by Ethan Moffatt. The second was a conference record, which sat at 1:01.32.
On Saturday, Richmond delivered two first-place finishes. The first he event he won was in the 200 individual medley, followed by the 100 breaststroke.
As for Kraft, another junior on the team, he too will busy come the end of the month. So far this season, Kraft has qualified for state in the 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. This weekend, he closed out conference duals with two third-place finishes, followed by two fourth-place finishes as well.
Moser, a senior on the team, come the end of the month will be competing in the 100 butterfly. His time of 1:01.84 was good for sixth place on Saturday. As for Probst, he will be representing Green River in the 100 backstroke. Over the weekend, the junior placed fourth in this event with a time of 1:00.6.
Now wrapping up his third year of swimming, Bobbitt will be competing in the 100 breaststroke at state. On Saturday, he closed out conference in eighth place in this event with a time of 1:09.44. He also made his presence known in the 200 medley relay and the 200 individual medley.
Wolves freshmen Fischer and Young have qualified for the big meet in just their first year of varsity athletics in more than one event.
Fischer qualified in the 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly and the 100 breaststroke. As for Young, he too will be competing in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle. Fischer’s best finish on Saturday came in the 200 individual medley, where he wrapped up the event in second place with a time of 2:10.38. Young’s top finish was in the 500 freestyle where he too took home second place. His time of 5:22.42 fell short to only Laramie’s Collin Fantana.
Finley wraps up the swimmers who will be going to state. The junior has qualified in two events — the 100 and 200 freestyle.
The final three Wolves who have punched their ticket to state are divers Braxton Cordova, Kayson Snow and Kyle Kight. On Saturday, the three represented Green River well. Cordova placed fifth with 354.81 points. Coming in just two spots back was Kight at 305.01. Snow finished the event in ninth place with 281.58 points.
Following Saturday’s conference duals, Green River will look to earn a few more tickets to state when the team travels to Rock Springs on Thursday, Feb. 13. The Tigers last chance meet is set to start at 4 p.m. inside Tiger Pool.
SWIMMING AND DIVING RESULTS
2020 4A West Conference
Team results
1. Laramie 372.5
2. Kelly Walsh 313.5
3. Green River 256
4. Rock Springs 120
5. Evanston 106
6. Natrona 76
200-yard medley relay
1. Kelly Walsh A, 1:39.86
2. Laramie A, 1:42.82
3. Green River A, Jason Richmond, Devin Bobbitt, Trevor Moser, Jake Probst 1:46.77
4. Evanston A, 1:51.34
5. Rock Springs A, Jeran Spicer, Carter McBurnett, Talon Thomas, Darrien Sherwood 1:53.77
6. Natrona A, 2:01.52
200 freestyle
1. Ian Pfaff, KW 1:49.56
2. Colton Drury, LAR 1:51.72
3. Colter Camphouse, EVN 1:56.04
4. Collin Fontana, LAR 1:57.49
5. Araya Finley, GR 1:57.58
B – Final
7. John Spicer, RS 1:57.30
8. Conley Searle, RS 1:59.45
10. Brady Young, GR 2:00.06
11. Levi Westburg, GR 2:02.36
200 Individual Medley
1. Jason Richmond, GR 2:02.5
2. Ryan Fischer, GR 2:10.38
3. Eli Willardson, LAR 2:13.65
4. Jaxon Nicholls, EVN 2:15.02
5. Hardy Greene, LAR 2:17.57
B – Final
7. Carter McBurnett, RS 2:19.4
8. Devin Bobbitt, GR 2:22.34
10. Dailen Pederson, RS 2:26.3
11. Zeke Reading, GR 2:28.7
50 freestyle
1. Max DeYoung, LAR 21
2. Carter Mahoney, KW 21.95
3. Braden Lougee, KW 22.43
4. Elijah Kraft, GR 22.99
5. Mac Spiker-Miller, LAR 23.03
B – Final
12. Jake Probst, GR 24.83
1-meter diving
1. Dylan Bressler, LAR 449.94
2. Trenton Hamel, LAR 382.98
3. Cayden Larsen, KW 370.83
4. Ronan Robinson, LAR 367.62
5. Braxton Cordova, GR 354.81
7. Kyle Kight, GR 305.01
9. Kayson Snow, GR 281.58
11. River Kirtz, GR 226.95
100 butterfly
1. Mac Spiker-Miller, LAR 53.66
2. Kellen Chadderdon, KW 54.12
3. Jonas Armstrong, KW 54.76
4. Conley Searle, RS 59.46
5. Ryan Fischer, GR 1:01.25
6. Trevor Moser, GR 1:01.84
100 freestyle
1. Ian Pfaff, KW 48.21
2. Colton Drury, LAR 49.32
3. Carter Mahoney, KW 50.07
4. Elijah Kraft, GR 50.71
5. Colter Camphouse, EVN 52.66
6. John Spicer, RS 52.71
B – Final
7. Araya Finley, GR 52.87
500 freestyle
1. Collin Fantana, LAR 5:12.99
2. Brady Young, GR 5:22.42
3. Loden Ewers, LAR 5:27.64
4. Rowan Kelly, LAR 5:28.73
5. Eli Willardson, LAR 5:31.29
6. Levi Westburg, GR 5:36.39
B – Final
7. Kyler Maedche, RS 5:30.89
8. Jeran Spicer, RS 5:32.39
200 freestyle relay
1. Kelly Walsh A, 1:30.85
2. Laramie A, 1:33.89
3. Green River A, Trevor Moser, Ryan Fischer, Araya Finley, Elijah Kraft 1:35.02
4. Rock Springs A, Talon Thomas, Conley Searle, John Spicer, Anden Asper 1:36.03
5. Natrona A, 1:46.28
100 backstroke
1. Max DeYoung, LAR 52.16
2. Braden Lougee, KW 56.72
3. Jaxon Nicholls, EVN 59.34
4. Jake Probst, GR 1:00.60
5. Jonas Armstrong, KW 1:00.77
6. Chance Burton, KW 1:02.67
B – Final
9. Lander Welch, GR 1:04.87
11. Dailen Pederson, RS 1:07.3
12. Darrien Sherwood, RS 1:11.42
100 breaststroke
1. Jason Richmond, GR 1:00.96
2. Kellen Chadderdon, KW 1:01.06
3. Josh Liu, LAR 1:07.27
4. Kyler Syverson, NAT 1:07.36
5. Ian Byrnes, KW 1:08.12
B – Final
8. Devin Bobbitt, GR 1:09.44
10. Zeke Reading, GR 1:10.67
12. Carter McBurnett, RS 1:11.56
400 freestyle relay
1. Kelly Walsh A, 3:17.01
2. Laramie A, 3:17.3
3. Green River A, Ryan Fischer, Elijah Kraft, Jake Probst, Jason Richmond 3:30.36
4. Evanston A, 3:37.02
5. Rock Springs A, Conley Searle, Jeran Spicer, Anden Asper, John Spicer 3:40.27
6. Natrona A, 4:32.29
