STAR VALLEY – Green River High School, one of the top wrestling teams in the state, traveled to Star Valley for a Wednesday night dual against the Braves. After 14 hard-fought matches, the competition ended in a 36-36 tie.
However, according to the rulebook, if the two teams remain tied at the end of the dual, there must be a winner. The refs went all the way down to the ninth criteria — greatest number of matches and first points scored — and awarded Green River the winning point, 37-36.
“I thought our boys wrestled great,” GRHS head coach Josh Wisniewski said. “Star Valley is a really tough environment to wrestle at, and it seems like the Braves always do well at home. Going in we knew would have to scrounge up every point we could get in order to leave with a win.”
According to Wisniewski, Wednesday was the first time in quite some time the Wolves have gone into Star Valley and won.
To begin the night, Thomas Dalton of Green River pinned Star Valley’s Boaz Simpson 3 minutes and 38 seconds into the start of the 106-pound match. This result got the Wolves on the board first with six points.
Jacob Guild of Star Valley cut the Wolves’ lead back down to two after beating Conner Todd by a narrow 3-1 decision.
In the third match of the night, Green River’s Hunter Davis outlasted Raf Greene of Star Valley. The match lasted 4:35 before Davis secured the pin to give his team a 12-3 lead.
GRHS junior Clayson Mele added to the nine-point lead. During his 126-pound match, Mele pinned Spencer Larson 4:25 into the match.
Green River’s Kade Flores delivered his team’s third-straight win. Less than two minutes into the first period, the 132-pound Flores pinned Brayden Andrews, extending the Wolves’ lead to 24-3.
Still not wanting to roll over, Star Valley’s 138- pound Haze Child finally got the Braves back on the board after pinning Brett Stanton 1:17 into the match.
Kale Johnson of Star Valley continued to provide his team hope. Just over a minute and a half into the second period, Johnson pinned the 145-pound Zach Weipert.
Soon after, Ren King delivered Star Valley’s third-straight win after defeating Green River’s Jacob Weipert in the 152-pound weight class. The Match lasted only 69 seconds before King secured the pin.
Zachary Patterson looked to give the Braves its first lead of the night. However, thanks to GRHS junior Jon Ty Leininger, the Wolves extended their lead by three after Leininger won by decision, 7-0.
With only five matches remaining, Carson Vandeburg got Braves’ momentum going again. He defeated Green River’s Kadan Wilson by decision in the 170-pound match.
Following the big win, Vandeburg’s teammate JaAron Smith took matters into his own hands. Less than three and a half minutes into the match, the 182-pound Smith pinned Max Orr of Green River for another six points.
However, in the 195-pound weight class, two-time state champion Payton Tucker, got the Wolves back on track. He beat Star Valley’s Trent Clark by a 2-1 decision, picking up three more crucial points for the Wolves.
In the 220-pound weight class, Kaden Lloyd picked up the final win of the night for Green River. Lloyd pinned Kevyn Brisko 1:45 into the first period.
However, in the final match of the night, Star Valley gave its two cents after Parker Merritt pinned Michael Cynova in 66 seconds in the 285-pound match. This not only helped tie the match at 36-36, but it gave the Braves their seventh win of the night, tying Green River in number of matches won.
Following an outstanding effort on the road, Green River will look to keep winning when the team travels to Riverton on Friday, Jan. 31, for the start of the Ron Thon tournament.
“I think the Ron Thon is really going to help us as a team see where we are sitting at,” Wisniewski said. “I’m excited to get there and hopefully by the end, we will have good seeding criteria going into regionals and state.”
WRESTLING RESULTS
Green River 37, Star Valley 36
106
Thomas Dalton, Green River, won by fall over Boaz Simpson, Star Valley, 3:38
113
Jacob Guild, Star Valley, won by decision over Conner Todd, Green River, 3-1
120
Hunter Davis, Green River, won by fall over Raf Greene, Star Valley, 4:35
126
Clayson Mele, Green River, won by fall over Spencer Larson, Star Valley, 4:25
132
Kade Flores, Green River, won by fall over Brayden Andrews, Star Valley, 1:58
138
Haze Child, Star Valley, won by fall over Brett Stanton, Green River, 1:17
145
Kale Johnson, Star Valley, won by fall over Zach Weipert, Green River, 3:35
152
Ren King, Star Valley, won by fall over Jacob Weipert, Green River, 1:09
160
Jon Ty Leininger, Green River, won by decision over Zachary Patterson, Star Valley, 7-0
170
Carson Vandeburg, Star Valley, won by decision over Kadan Wilson, Green River, 2-1
182
JaAron Smith, Star Valley, won by fall over Max Orr, Green River, 3:27
195
Payton Tucker, Green River, won by decision over Trent Clark, Star Valley, 2-1
220
Kaden Lloyd, Green River, won by fall over Kevyn Brisko, Star Valley, 1:45
285
Parker Merritt, Star Valley, won by fall over Michael Cynova, Green River, 1:06
