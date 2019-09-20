GREEN RIVER — Raena Finch of Green River bumps the volleyball to a teammate during a home game earlier this year. On Thursday, Green River High School hosted Mountain View and beat the Buffaloes 3-2. The Wolves opened with a 25-22 victory and dropped the next two 25-19 and 25-14. With their backs against the wall, Green River climbed back in and won the final two sets 25-18 and 19-17. Up next, the Wolves will host Kelly Walsh High School on Saturday, Sept. 21, beginning at 2 p.m.
