ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School girls swimming and diving team welcomed in Green River, Lyman and Evanston for its final home meet of the regular season this past Saturday.
After 12 events of tough competition, Green River edged Rock Springs by 28-points for first place. Lyman came in third with 333 points followed by Evanston in fourth with 206 points.
The Wolves got off to a great start and set a new pool record in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:54.46. Just one week prior, Laramie came into Rock Springs and had set a new record in the same event, but it didn’t last long. On Saturday, Green River reclaimed the record, beating its previous time by three seconds.
Up next, both Rock Springs and Green River will hit the road on Friday, Oct. 18, for the start of the Gillette Invitational.
SWIMMING RESULTS
Team standings
1. Green River 394
2. Rock Springs 366
3. Lyman 333
4. Evanston 206
200 medley relay
1. Green River A, Lauren Jensen, Hailey Uhrig, Madi Young, Sydni Sanders 1:54.46
2. Lyman A, Brooklyn Busskohl, Brynlee Busskohl, Kira Walk, Ashlynn Condos 2:05.2
3. Rock Springs A, Laura Parker, Payton Miller, Abi Robins-Kim, Leah Moser 2:05.68
4. Evanston A, Addy Fernandez, Emily Sawyer, Jocelyn Roper, Teghan Hoff 2:18.55
5. Green River B, Cherylann Moritz, Merika Moffatt, Madison Bauers, Kaycee Olsen 2:20.78
6. Rock Springs B, Khyanne Goode, Morgan Forbush, Kiley Walker, Kodee Mann 2:21.99
9. Rock Springs C, Kadence Hill, Shelby Koepplin, Celeste Keelin, Kylee Taylor 2:41.15
11. Green River C, Darian Krentz, Maya Wiekhorst, Grace Schulze, Chezni Rubeck 2:45.6
200 freestyle
1. Chloe Butcher, RS 2:13.88
2. Samantha Weston, LYM 2:16.42
3. Adrienne Merrick, GR 2:20.74
4. Amaya Spartz, GR 2:22.11
5. Zoie Olguin, LYM 2:23.06
7. Holly Haselhuhn, RS 2:24.28
9. Cherylann Moritz, GR 2:25.39
13. Kelcee Seiller, GR 2:38.27
14. Julia Bauman, RS 2:50.17
15. Andrea Zacarias, RS 2:51.01
200 individual medley
1. Lauren Jensen, GR 2:24.83
2. Payton Miller, RS 2:30.41
3. Addy Fernandez, EVN 2:32.96
4. Kira Walk, LYM 2:38.49
5. Kiley Walker, RS 2:44.11
6. Madison Bauers, GR 2:48.41
7. Morgan Forbush, RS 2:51.06
10. Chezni Rubeck, GR 3:22.68
50 freestyle
1. Brynlee Busskohl, LYM 25.34
2. Kaycee Olsen, GR 27.31
3. Lauren Lee, GR 27.38
4. Brooklyn Busskohl, LYM 28.07
5. Teghan Hoff, EVN 28.34
6. Laura Parker, RS 28.59
7. Leah Moser, RS 28.7
9. Hailey Uhrig, GR 29.48
13. Kodee Mann, RS 30.34
14. Autumn Casey, GR 31.86
17. Shelby Koepplin, RS 32.67
18. Jadin Magana, GR 32.94
19. Enshawntae Rall, RS 33.31
20. Merika Moffatt, GR 33.65
21. Darian Krentz, GR 33.99
22. Aurora Brown, RS 34.19
23. Celeste Keelin, RS 34.33
26. Kadence Hill, RS 35.39
29. Madison Pankowski, RS 36.89
30. Kylee Taylor, RS 38.15
31. Alyssa Herwaldt, GR 38.78
33. Hailey France, GR 39.47
34. Hailey Tyler, GR 39.73
35. Elizabeth Zorn, RS 40.23
36. Xochitl Alvarado, RS 42.97
1-meter diving
1. Myla Ruiz, RS 358.75
2. Enshawntae Rall, RS 262.95
3. Zella Maez, GR 243.65
4. Libbie Allen, LYM 223.75
5. Olive Roberts, GR 221.25
6. Aurora Brown, RS 183.25
100 butterfly
1. Abi Robinson-Kim 1:01.45
2. Lauren Jensen, GR 1:03.54
3. Sydni Sanders, GR 1:07.9
4. Madi Young, GR 1:08.40
5. Brooklyn Busskohl, LYM 1:09.23
9. Khyanne Goode, RS 1:29.94
10. Celeste Keelin, RS 1:36.06
14. Julia Bauman, RS 1:50.44
100 freestyle
1. Brynlee Busskohl, LYM 56.86
2. Lauren Lee, GR 1:01.2
3. Leah Moser, RS 1:03.42
4. Adrienne Merrick, GR 1:04.14
5. Shelby Parkinson, LYM 1:04.59
8. Kodee Mann, RS 1:07
9. Amaya Spartz, GR 1:07.4
10. Madison Bauers, GR 1:08.13
14. Merika Moffatt, GR 1:15.24
15. Jadin Magana, GR 1:16.36
17. Grace Schulze, GR 1:21.05
19. Kylee Taylor, RS 1:22.62
21. Hailey France, GR 1:28.27
23. Elizabeth Zorn, RS 1:37.5
24. Xochitl Alvarado, RS 1:40.24
500 freestyle
1. Kira Walk, LYM 5:53.40
2. Payton Miller, RS 5:57.21
3. Hailey Uhrig, GR 6:08.94
4. Chloe Butcher, RS 6:11.2
5. Holly Haselhuhn, RS 6:13.58
11. Kelcee Seiller, GR 7:21.91
12. Andrea Zacarias, RS 7:43.93
13. Maya Wiekhorst, GR 7:44.32
15. Hailey Tyler, GR 8:17.08
200 freestyle relay
1. Green River A, Sydni Sanders, Lauren Lee, Lauren Jensen, Hailey Uhrig 1:47.62
2. Lyman A, Kaitlyn Anson, Brooklyn Busskohl, Brynlee Busskohl, Samantha Weston 1:53.24
3. Rock Springs A, Laura Parker, Kiley Walker, Kodee Mann, Chloe Butcher 1:58.88
4. Lyman B, Shelby Parkinson, Brooke Bindl, Shelby Rollins, Ashlynn Condos 2:03.4
5. Green River B, Adrienne Merrick, Amaya Spartz, Madison Bauers, Merika Moffatt 2:05.54
7. Rock Springs B, Morgan Forbush, Shelby Koepplin, Enshawntae Rall, Holly Haselhuhn 2:09.87
9. Rock Springs C, Madison Pankowski, Julia Bauman, Kylee Taylor, Celeste Keelin 2:22.78
11. Green River D, Jadin Magana, Autumn Casey, Zella Maez, Olive Roberts 2:31.35
12. Green River C, Kelcee Seiller, Hailey France, Alyssa Herwaldt, Hailey Tyler 2:33.8
100 backstroke
1. Abi Robinson-Kim, RS 1:01.69
2. Madi Young, GR 1:08.59
3. Kaycee Olsen, GR 1:12.99
4. Addy Fernandez, EVN 1:13.79
5. Cherylann Moritz, GR 1:14.25
6. Laura Parker, RS 1:14.53
8. Khyanne Goode, RS 1:23.55
11. Darian Krentz, GR 1:25.31
12. Chezni Rubeck, GR 1:30.18
13. Kadence Hill, RS 1:31.52
100 breaststroke
1. Samantha Weston, LYM 1:19.52
2. Kiley Walker, RS 1:21.12
3. Morgan Forbush, RS 1:24.16
4. Amelia Lester, EVN 1:27.76
5. Autumn Casey, GR 1:31.07
8. Shelby Koepplin, RS 1:35.09
9. Maya Wiekhorst, GR 1:38.5
11. Madison Pankowski, RS 1:43.05
12. Grace Schulze, GR 1:43.10
14. Alyssa Herwaldt, GR 1:53.11
400 freestyle relay
1. Green River A, Kaycee Olsen, Sydni Sanders, Lauren Lee, Madi Young 4:02.04
2. Rock Springs A, Leah Moser, Chloe Butcher, Payton Miller, Abi Robinson-Kim 4:11.8
3. Lyman A, Shelby Parkinson, Kaitlyn Anson, Kira Walk, Samantha Weston 4:27.48
4. Green River B, Adrienne Merrick, Amaya Spartz, Cherylann Moritz, Kelcee Seiller 4:32.11
5. Green River C, Chezni Rubeck, Jadin Magana, Darian Krentz, Maya Wiekhorst 4:41.06
9. Rock Springs B, Holly Haselhuhn, Skylar Messick, Andrea Zacarias, Julia Bauman 5:27.03
11. Green River D, Grace Schulze, Alyssa Herwaldt, Hailey France, Hailey Tyler 5:53.79
