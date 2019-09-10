GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School swim and dive team hosted its first meet of the 2019 season Saturday.
The Wolves not only did a great job defending their home pool, but after 12 events Green River topped the overall standings, beating out second-place performer Rock Springs (205) by over 100 points to win the meet.
To begin the day, Green River could not have asked for a better start. In only the second event, the 200-yard freestyle, Sydni Sanders, Lauren Lee and Alexa Lauze all placed inside the top three to sweep the event. Amaya Spartz was the next Wolves swimmer to hit the wall as she placed in 14th with a time of 2 minutes and 28.64 seconds.
Up next, Madi Young kept Green Rivers momentum alive in the 200 individual medley. Her time of 2:31.26 was good for third place, giving the Wolves three-straight top-three finishes. Cherylann Moritz also made her presence known, coming in just six spots back at 2:41.37.
Green River was starting to pull ahead in the standings, and Kaycee Olsen and Jade Arnell continued to hit the gas pedal. Olsen’s time of 27.92 seconds was good for a first-place finish in the 50 freestyle. Right behind her was Arnell at 28.16. Although Wolves teammate Adrienne Merrick didn’t quite make it a trio, her time of 29.65 was good for 10th place.
Not only was Green River making huge waves on Saturday, but the only event the Wolves didn’t crack the top three was in the 1-meter diving. Coming in first on the team was Olive Roberts in 19th place with a score of 96.7. Behind her was Autumn Casey in 21st with 92.1 points and Zella Maez in 25th with 81.85 points.
Following the 1-meter diving, it wasn’t long before Green River found its rhythm again. In the 100 butterfly, Lauren Jensen crushed the competition with a darting time of 1:05.4. Behind her was teammate Lauren Lee, who finished just over five seconds later in second place.
Still fresh from her win in the 200 freestyle, Sanders continued to make her presence known. During the 100 freestyle, Sanders grabbed another first-place finish, this time coming in with a time of 58.99. Arnell and Merrick weren’t far behind. With a time of 1:04.57, Arnell edged Merrick by less than one-tenth of second to finish in eighth place.
With six top-three finishes in only seven events, GRHS showed no signs of slowing down. Instead, Lauze and Young kept the momentum going with two top finishes in the 500 freestyle. Lauze was the heavy favorite in first place with a time of 5:46.54, while Young finished just over 13 seconds later at 5:59.55.
Wolves teammates Spartz and Kelcee Seiller also made big waves. With a time of 6:38.31, Spartz in 12th place just barely missed out on a top-10 finish, while Seiller rounded out the top-20 at 7:22.01.
Two events later, with the day starting to wind down, Jensen kept Green River atop of the standings. Her time of 1:03.36 was good for second place in the 100 backstroke. Not only was it Jensen showing off her speed, but Green River had four more racers in Olsen, Moritz, Haylie Gavin and Kaylee Peterson all finishing inside the top 12.
The Wolves made sure to wrap up the day on a strong note. In the 100 breaststroke, Hailey Uhrig of Green River topped the charts with a darting time of 1:06.50, snagging another first-place finish for her team. Coming in just nine spots back of her was teammate Madison Bauers. With a time of 1:25.48, Bauers rounded out the top 10 and sent GRHS into the final event with a huge leg up in the overall standings.
The final nail in the coffin came just one event later in the 400 freestyle relay. The Wolves A team cemented one final win with a time of 4:12, beating out the second-place team by over six seconds.
SWIMMING RESULTS
Green River Invite
Team Scores
1. Green River 312
2. Rock Springs 205
3. Sheridan 174
4. Sublette 173
5. Cheyenne South 144
6. Jackson Hole 128
7. Cheyenne East 118
8. Kemmerer 66
9. Evanston 39
200-yard medley relay
1. Green River A, 1:59.17
2. Sheridan A, Isabel Cleland, Zoe Robinson, Jaylynn Morgan, Libby Green 2:05.03
3. Cheyenne South A, Leberty Edwards, Alexandra Robert, Rayelle Brewer, Jakobi Mirich 2:07.42
5. Rock Springs A, Laura Parker, Payton Miller, Abi Robinson-Kim, Leah Moser 2:07.89
8. Rock Springs B, Skylar Messick, Kiley Walker, Morgan Forbush, Kayla Jenkins 2:20.2
14. Green River C, 2:39.23
15. Green River D, 2:43.25
200 freestyle
1. Sydni Sanders, GR 2:08.92
2. Lauren Lee, GR 2:11.29
3. Alexa Lauze, GR 2:11.42
5. Payton Miller, RS 2:17.78
8. Chloe Butcher, RS 2:22
14. Amaya Spartz, GR 2:28.64
15. Holly Haselhuhn, RS 2:31.61
24. Chezni Rubeck, GR 3:00.21
25. Kelcee Seiller, GR 3:00.51
30. Hailey France, GR 3:27.02
200 IM
1. Abi Robinson-Kim, RS 2:18.93
2. Zoe Robinson, SHE 2:22.53
3. Madi Young, GR 2:31.26
9. Cherylann Moritz, GR 2:41.37
10. Laura Parker, RS 2:42.53
13. Kiley Walker, RS 2:48.88
23. Haylie Gavin, GR 3:07.73
50 freestyle
1. Kaycee Olsen, GR 27.92
2. Rayelle Brewer, SOUTH 28
3. Jade Arnell, GR 28.16
5. Leah Moser, RS 28.62
10. Adrienne Merrick, GR 29.65
13. Kodee Mann, RS 29.99
18. Kayla Jenkins, RS 30.61
19. Skylar Messick, RS 30.66
20. Merika Moffatt, GR 30.81
24. Modesta Rocha, GR 31.16
35. Maya Wiekhorst, GR 35.07
38. Kadynce Brown, RS 35.35
39. Shelby Koepplin, RS 35.36
40. Celeste Keelin, RS 35.41
42. Kadence Hill, RS 35.52
45. Alyssa Herwaldt, GR 36.15
48. Julia Bauman, RS 36.73
50. Khyanne Goode, RS 37.3
53. Ellie Phillips, GR 38.48
54. Andrea Zacarias, RS 38.61
55. Madison Pankowski, RS 38.78
57. Kylee Taylor, RS 39.3
59. Hailey Tyler, GR 41.03
61. Zella Maez, GR 41.83
65. Elizabeth Zorn, RS 44.86
1-meter diving
1. Erica Farris, EAST 224.95
2. Braeden Stewart, EAST 192.1
3. Olivia Roberts, JAC 175.1
4. Megahn Vasa, RS 171.95
5. Myla Ruiz, RS 168.75
8. Enshawntae Rall, RS 155.8
15. Alison Jensen, RS 115.9
19. Olive Roberts, GR 96.7
21. Autumn Casey, GR 92.1
23. Aurora Brown, RS 86.95
25. Zella Maez, GR 81.85
100 butterfly
1. Lauren Jensen, GR 1:05.4
2. Lauren Lee, GR 1:10.65
3. Hayden Thomas, SUB 1:11.57
16. Kadynce Brown, RS 1:39.72
17. Khyanne Goode, RS 1:51.35
100 freestyle
1. Sydni Sanders, GR 58.99
2. Teryn Thatcher, KEM 1:01.52
3. Ruth Potter, EAST 1:02.9
5. Leah Moser, RS 1:03.89
7. Jade Arnell, GR 1:04.57
8. Adrienne Merrick, GR 1:04.64
9. Chloe Butcher, RS 1:04.71
14. Modesta Rocha, GR 1:09.82
17. Kayla Jenkins, RS 1:10.98
19. Kaylee Peterson, GR 1:11.63
24. Kodee Mann, RS 1:13.8
29. Shelby Koepplin, RS 1:19.2
32. Celeste Keelin, RS 1:21.89
33. Julia Bauman, RS 1:22.65
36. Maya Wiekhorst, GR 1:24.06
38. Andrea Zacarias, RS 1:27.65
41. Ellie Phillips, GR 1:28.22
43. Madison Pankowski, RS 1:29.69
44. Kylee Taylor, RS 1:31.08
46. Hailey Tyler, GR 1:33.21
51. Elizabeth Zorn, RS 1:50.88
500 freestyle
1. Alexa Lauze, GR 5:46.54
2. Madi Young, GR 5:59.55
3. Payton Miller, RS 6:00.65
9. Holly Haselhuhn, RS 6:30.31
12. Amaya Spartz, GR 6:38.31
20. Kelcee Seiller, GR 7:22.01
27. Chezni Rubeck, GR 8:30.52
28. Hailey France, GR 9:10.92
200 freestyle relay
1. Sheridan A, Zoe Robinson, Libby Green, Isabel Cleland, Jaylynn Morgan 1:51.23
2. Green River A, 1:53.37
3. Sublette A, Paige Nielson, Jennifer Wheeler, Adalyn Bennett, Morgan Grossman 1:59.16
4. Rock Springs A, Leah Moser, Skylar Messick, Kiley Walker, Chloe Butcher 1:59.77
6. Green River B, 2:00.44
12. Rock Springs B, 2:05.26
15. Green River C, 2:13.13
18. Rock Springs C, 2:22.46
19. Green River D, 2:24.75
23. Green River E, 2:42.94
100 backstroke
1. Abi Robinson-Kim, RS 1:02.8
2. Lauren Jensen, GR 1:03.36
3. Libby Green, SHE 1:10.95
4. Skylar Messick, RS 1:11.84
6. Kaycee Olsen, GR 1:12.73
7. Laura Parker, RS 1:13.5
9. Cherylann Moritz, GR 1:15.8
11. Haylie Gavin, GR 1:24.24
12. Kaylee Peterson, GR 1:25.07
13. Darina Krentz, GR 1:25.97
16. Kadence Hill, RS 1:31.85
17. Hanna Grasmick, GR 1:32.76
27. Olive Roberts, GR 1:50.06
100 breaststroke
1. Hailey Uhrig, GR 1:06.5
2. Teryn Thatcher, KEM 1:13.18
3. Zoe Robison, SHE 1:13.35
6. Kiley Walker, RS 1:23.66
10. Madison Bauers, GR 1:25.48
13. Morgan Forbush, RS 1:29.65
15. Merika Moffatt, GR 1:31.61
20. Autumn Casey, GR 1:35.32
31. Grace Schulze, GR 1:49.22
33. Alyssa Herwaldt, GR 2:03.77
400 freestyle relay
1. Green River A, 4:07.24
2. Sublette A, Natalie Hunt, Israel Seaman, Hayden Thoman, Emma Rogers 4:12
3. Cheyenne South A, Jakobi Mirich, Dillen Phillips, Rayelle Brewer, Liberty Edwards 4:18.46
5. Rock Springs A, Chloe Butcher, Laura Parker, Payton Miller, Abi Robinson-Kim 4:19.91
6. Green River B, 4:27.03
13. Rock Springs B, 5:01.53
17. Green River C, 5:20.91
19. Green River D, 5:36.98
22. Green River E, 6:14.86
