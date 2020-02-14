ROCK SPRINGS – The Green River High School wrestling team went into rival territory Thursday night and returned home with a 51-21 dual win over Rock Springs.
Before the first match even started, the Wolves and the Tigers were forced to forfeit a total of four matches. The Wolves had an open slot in the 285-pound weight class, which gave an automatic win to Rock Springs’ AJ Kelly.
As for Rock Springs, due to a couple of kids with injuries, the Tigers surrendered points in two matches. The home team had open slots in the 106- and 113-pound categories. Thomas Dalton and Conner Todd took home automatic wins for Green River.
For the fourth and final forfeit of the night, neither school had a wrestler in the 182-pound weight class. Neither the Tigers nor the Wolves gained or lost points in the double forfeit.
In the first official match of the night, Zach Weipert put Green River on the board first after defeating Colton Davidson in the 145-pound division. Both wrestlers fought hard, but after six minutes it was Weipert coming out victorious with an 8-2 decision win.
Cash Christensen evened the score after taking down Green River’s Jacob Weipert. After three periods of going back and forth, Christensen closed out his 152-pound match with a 10-6 decision win.
With the score tied at 3, Green River’s Jon Ty Leininger pulled his team back in front after pinning Wyatt Fletcher 3 minutes and 39 seconds into the 160-pound match.
Delivering the Tigers its second of four wins on the night was Lance Kettering. The 170-pounder not only pinned Green River’s Max Orr, but the win allowed Rock Springs to tie the score for a second time at 9-9.
Deciding to wrestle up a weight class, GRHS senior Payton Tucker gave the Wolves their third lead after pinning Ashton Walther in the 195-pound division. The match lasted just over a minute long before Tucker delivered his team their third win of the night.
Green River slowly started to pull away. Kaden Lloyd came out victorious in the 220-pound weight class. Despite a strong effort from his opponent, Brandon Mortensen, the GRHS senior delivered the Wolves their second-straight pin and an additional six points.
Trialing 21-15, Tim Henry tried to put some points back on the board for the Tigers, but Clayson Mele had other plans. The 120-pound junior from Green River pinned Henry in the third period after the match lasted just over five minutes.
Green River continued to hit the pedal. The Wolves took home wins in two of the final three classes. Taking home the win in the 126-pound division was Kade Flores. After a hard-fought first period, the Wolves junior pinned RJ Davidson 2:42 into the the match.
Zack Vasquez delivered the Tigers’ their fourth and final win of the night. The 132-pounder defeated Green River’s Brett Stanton in 41 seconds. The win allowed Rock Springs to move the margin to 45-21.
In the final match of the night, Kade Knezovich defeated Landon Toth. With only seconds remaining in the opening period, the 138-pound senior secured the pin for the Wolves to cement the 51-21 victory.
Following Thursday’s dual, both Green River and Rock Springs turned to preparations for the regional tournament in Casper, which is set to start on Friday, Feb. 21, and will last through Saturday.
WRESTLING RESULTS
Green River 51, Rock Springs 21
145, Zach Weipert, Green River won by decision over Colton Davidson, 8-2
152, Cash Christensen, Rock Springs, won by decision over Jacob Weipert, 10-6
160, Jon Ty Leininger, Green River, won by fall over Wyatt Fletcher, 3:39
170, Lance Kettering, Rock Springs, won by fall over Max Orr, 3:26
182, Double forfeit
195, Payton Tucker, Green River, won by fall over Ashton Walther, 1:12
220, Kaden Lloyd, Green River, won by fall over Brandon Mortensen, 1:21
285, AJ Kelly, Rock Springs, won by forfeit
106, Thomas Dalton, Green River, won by forfeit
113, Conner Todd, Green River, won by forfeit
120, Clayson Mele, Green River, won by fall over Tim Henry, 5:07
126, Kade Flores, Green River, won by fall over RJ Davidson, 2:42
132, Zack Vasquez, Rock Springs, won by fall over Brett Stanton, 0:41
138, Kade Knezovich, Green River, won by fall over Landon Toth, 2:00
