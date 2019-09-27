CHEYENNE – The Green River High School boys' and girls' tennis teams traveled to Cheyenne on Friday, Sept. 20, and placed second at the South Regional tournament.
After a full day of competition, Cheyenne Central was the only team in front of the Wolves in the overall standings. The GRHS girls finished with 44 points while the boys returned home with 43.
GIRLS
In the No. 1 singles bracket, Gabrielle Heiser got the Wolves off to a great start after making it all the way to the semifinals before losing to Lexie Woolridge of Cheyenne East in a three-set battle. Heiser first had to get through Hannah Brin of Laramie. Heiser pulled a head early and never looked back. He won by a commanding 6-1 in the first set and followed that up with a 6-2 win in the second.
Following the first-round win, Heiser faced off against Torisha Brown of Cheyenne South. After winning the first set by three points, Brown rallied and defeated Heiser 6-0 and 6-1.
As for Megan Counts, after winning her first two matches in the No. 2 singles bracket, the sophomore made it all the way to the finals before losing to Kaitlyn Smedley of Central. Counts opened things up with a 6-0, 6-0 first-round win over Cheyenne South’s Jessie-Lauren Foster. Moving forward, the sophomore continued to find success in the second round, this time defeating Aislyn Pecolar of Rock Springs 6-1, 6-1. However, after her perfect start, Counts came back down to earth in the finals. Following a loss in the opening set, Smedley battled back and beat Counts 6-4 and 6-1 to win the match.
When it was time for the No. 1 doubles match, Green River’s Morgan Atkins and Roryanne Ratliff had a good day on the court. In the first-round opener, the two Wolves beat Makalie Mignery and Makailey Johnson of Rock Springs 6-3, 6-1. Atkins and Ratliff continued to roll. After winning the first set in the second round, they dropped the second but battled back in the third to defeat Kylee Cox and Lina Woelk of Laramie.
Atkins and Ratliff tried to keep their momentum heading into the finals, but after a hard-fought match, Sarah Foster and Cassadie Anderson of Cheyenne Central won the match in straight sets 6-2 and 6-4.
The highlight of the day for Green River came in the No. 2 doubles match. Sydney Beutel and Alicia Harrison cruised through their first two rounds and defeated Central’s Kaitlyn Ackerman and Kamryn Tempel in the finals after a three-set battle. Green River dropped the first set 6-7, but instead of rolling over, Beutel and Harrison won the match with scores of 6-1 and 6-3, giving the Wolves their only regional win of the tournament.
With only one match remaining, Green River’s Emmie Archibald and Kaylee Carson didn’t disappoint in their No. 3 doubles match. After opening up with a first-round victory over Rawlins, the Wolves went on to beat Bailee Pitt and Rikki Cozad of Rock Springs in the second round in straight sets. The two continued to shine, defeating Torrington’s Autumn Harris and Janessa Derby 6-3 and 6-2. It wasn’t until the semifinals when Cheyenne East finally stopped Archibald and Carson in their tracks. After dropping the first set by two points, they lost 2-6 in the second to Savanna Stoddard and Sydney O’Brien.
BOYS
Just like the girls' team, the boys took to the court and pieced together some great performances.
In the No. 1 singles bracket, Caeden Grubb opened his day with a first-round victory over Cheyenne East’s Mason Paskett. Grubb continued to hit the gas pedal, beating Sebastian Maes of Rawlins in the second-round in straight sets 6-0 and 6-3.
However, Elijah Norgauer of Central finally handed Grubb his first loss of the day after falling -7 and 4-6. After making it all the way to the semifinals, the Wolves junior lost his second-straight match to Brendan Lock of Cheyenne South.
As for Green River’s No. 2 singles player, Connor Friel, the junior got off to a nice start after taking down Rock Springs’ Kaeden Hanson in the first round. Friel continued to roll in the second round, defeating Kaiden Brown of Cheyenne East after a hard-fought three sets.
Ryan Stampfli of Cheyenne Central proved to be too much to handle in the finals. Following a 6-2 victory the opening set, Stampfli went on to defeat Friel 6-1 in the second, giving the junior his first and only loss of the afternoon.
When it came time for the doubles bracket to start, No. 1 partners Elliott Potter and Jon Ty Leininger easily found their way to the semifinals before falling to Laramie in straight sets to end their day.
Following a first-round victory over Torrington, the two went on to beat Cheyenne South and East before losing to Marcos Johnson Noya and Samuel Johnson Noya. After dropping the first set 3-6, Potter and Leininger did everything they could to battle back in the second but eventually fell short by one point.
Camden Nelson and Domenick Kunkle got off to a great start in the No. 2 doubles bracket. After a first-round victory over Rock Springs, the two juniors cruised into the second round, where they beat Laramie’s Payson Allen and Zane Ferrell 7-6, 6-2.
In the semifinals Cheyenne Central’s Caden Bogus and Jackson Cook gave Green River all that it could handle. After dropping the first set by five points, Nelson and Kunkle battled back but fell by a narrow score of 6-7 in the second.
With one last chance to give their team a regional crown, No. 3 doubles partners, Braxton Cordova and Zach Friel, did everything they could to do so, but after making it all the way to the semifinals, the two Wolves lost in a heated three-set battle to Laramie’s Benjamin Ruckman and George Yost.
In order to reach the semifinals, Cordova and Friel got going with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Rawlins. From there, the two Wolves moved right through Torrington, taking down Joseph Randolph and Gabe Russell for back-to-back straight-set victories. To make the day even more interesting, Zack Smith and Ian Meats of Rock Springs awaited Cordova and Friel in the third round. After opening with a 6-2 win, Green River slammed the door shut on the Tigers with a 6-0 sweep in the second.
However, after three big wins, Cordova and Friel dropped the final two sets in the semifinals to end their day.
After finishing as the South Regional runner-ups, the Green River teams traveled to Gillette on Thursday for the start of the state tournament.
TENNIS RESULTS
South Regional Tournament
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Cheyenne Central 65
2. Green River 44
3. Cheyenne East 37
4. Rock Springs 23
5. Laramie 21
6. Torrington 16
7. Rawlins 9
8. Cheyenne South 8
No. 1 Singles
Gabrielle Heiser
Beat Hannah Brin, LAR 6-1, 6-2
Lost to Torisha Brown, SOUTH 6-3, 0-6, 1-6
Lost to Lexie Woolridge, EAST 6-3, 5-7, 2-6 (semifinals)
No. 2 Singles
Megan Counts
Beat Jessie-Lauren Foster, SOUTH 6-0, 6-0
Beat Aislyn Pecolar, RS 6-1, 6-1
Lost to Kaitlyn Smedley, CENT 2-6, 6-4, 1-6 (finals)
No. 1 Doubles
Morgan Atkins and Roryanne Ratliff
Beat Makalie Mignery and Makailey Johnson, RS 6-3, 6-1
Beat Kylee Cox and Lina Woelk, LAR 6-1, 3-6, 6-4
Lost to Sarah Foster and Cassadie Anderson, CENT 2-6, 4-6 (Finals)
No. 2 Doubles
Sydney Beutel and Alicia Harrison
Beat Salina Hernandez and Sarah Willoughby, SOUTH 6-0, 6-1
Beat Olivia Shoemaker and Addison Turner, EAST 6-4, 6-2
Beat Kaitlyn Ackerman and Kamryn Tempel, CENT 6-7, 6-1, 6-3 (finals)
No. 3 Doubles
Emmie Archibald and Kaylee Carson
Beat Carla Lucero and Buena Clark, RAW 6-0, 6-0
Beat Bailee Pitt and Rikki Cozad, RS 6-1, 6-0
Beat Autumn Harris and Janessa Derby, TOR 6-3, 6-2
Lost to Savanna Stoddard and Sydney O’Brien, EAST 4-6, 2-6 (semifinals)
BOYS
Team scores
1. Cheyenne Central 63
2. Green River 43
3. Laramie 43
4. Cheyenne South 27
5. Cheyenne East 19
6. Torrington 15
7. Rawlins 7
8. Rock Springs 6
No. 1 Singles
Caeden Grubb
Beat Mason Paskett, EAST 7-5, 4-6, 6-4
Beat Sebastian Maes, RAW 6-0, 6-3
Lost to Elijah Norgauer, CENT 5-7, 4-6
Lost to Brendan Lock, SOUTH 1-6, 1-6 (semifinals)
No. 2 Singles
Connor Friel
Beat Kaeden Hanson, RS 6-0, 6-2
Beat Kaiden Brown, EAST 6-2, 5-7, 6-0
Lost to Ryan Stampfli, CENT 2-6, 1-6 (finals)
No. 1 Doubles
Elliott Potter and Jon Ty Leininger
Beat Julian Wulf and Benji Braddy, TOR 7-5, 6-1
Beat Wyatt Ebben and Raymond Dougherty, SOUTH 6-1, 6-4
Beat Nolan Gerdes and Grant Redman, EAST 6-1, 6-0
Lost to Marcos Johnson Noya and Samuel Johnson Noya, LAR 3-6, 6-7 (semifinals)
No. 2 Doubles
Camden Nelson and Domenick Kunkle
Beat Bradyn Conover and Kyler Van Valkenburg, RS 6-0, 6-3
Beat Payson Allen and Zane Ferrell, LAR 7-6, 6-2
Lost to Caden Bogus and Jackson Cook, CENT 1-6, 6-7 (finals)
No. 3 Doubles
Braxton Cordova and Zach Friel
Beat Spencer Searle and James Laird, RAW 6-2, 6-1
Beat Joseph Randolph and Gabe Russell, TOR 6-1, 6-2
Beat Zack Smith and Ian Meats, RS 6-2, 6-0
Lost to Benjamin Ruckman and George Yost, LAR 7-6, 4-6, 4-6 (semifinals)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.