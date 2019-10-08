GREEN RIVER -- Wide receiver Bryson Greymountain runs a route during practice earlier this year. On Friday, the Wolves traveled to Jackson Hole hoping to turn their season around but were held scoreless, losing 47-0. Green River will host conference foe Evanston on Friday, Oct. 11. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. inside Wolves Stadium. As of now, the Wolves are ranked fifth in the 3A West Conference with an overall record of 1-4 and a conference record of 0-2.