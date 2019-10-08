10-08-19 GRHS football stand alone.jpg
Buy Now

GREEN RIVER -- Wide receiver Bryson Greymountain runs a route during practice earlier this year. On Friday, the Wolves traveled to Jackson Hole hoping to turn their season around but were held scoreless, losing 47-0. Green River will host conference foe Evanston on Friday, Oct. 11. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. inside Wolves Stadium. As of now, the Wolves are ranked fifth in the 3A West Conference with an overall record of 1-4 and a conference record of 0-2. 

 Rocket-Miner Photo/Wesley Magagna

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.