ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School boys basketball team suffered a heartbreaking defeat Thursday night after falling to Green River 55-52.
Similar to the girls game that was played right before, Thursday’s contest for the boys remained tight throughout.
Going into the second quarter, Rock Springs found them selves in front with an 11-9 advantage, and then the team stretched its lead to 24-19 by halftime.
Just when you thought Rock Springs would run away with the game, Green River battled back with 18 points in the third quarter, taking a 37-32 lead into the start of the fourth. With just over two minutes remaining in the ballgame, Rock Springs found its way back in and carried a three-point lead. However, as time continued to expire, the Wolves caught a spark and outscored the Tigers 8-4 to earn the win.
Coming up big for the Wolves late in the game was sophomore center, Cole Murray. In the fourth quarter alone, Murray scored nine of his 11 points from inside the paint to help seal the game for the Wolves.
“I posted up big and made sure I was open,” he said. “Tonight was a huge win for us. Coming out of here with the victory gives us a huge boost of confidence moving forward. We really played with all of our team goals, we played strong defense and we worked the boards. Overall, we worked well as a team.”
Next to the 11 points from Murray, leading the way for the Wolves in scoring was Dylan Taylor with 15 points. After a quiet first quarter from the young sophomore, Taylor scored two points in the second, followed by 11 in the third. He closed out the fourth quarter with two more points in the three-point win.
Both Jachob Fuss and Drew Gibson also had a night for Green River. Gibson, one of four seniors on the team, finished his night with 10 points. He started by scoring four points in the second quarter, two in the third and four in the fourth.
As for Fuss, the junior opened up the Wolves scoring early in the contest and wrapped up the opening quarter with six of the team’s nine points. His final three points came in the third quarter after knocking down one of the two three-pointers GRHS had all night.
After missing last game due to feeling under the weather, GRHS junior Kolby Ivie made his way back into the lineup. He finished the contest with six total points, scoring three in the first quarter and two in the third. Ivie later knocked down one of his two foul shots in the fourth after finding his way to the charity stripe.
The final four points for Green River came from Michael Richardson and Logan Reichl. Each player had two points each. In fact, Richardson was another starter who returned to the lineup after missing the team’s last game against Star Valley. His only basket came early in the fourth quarter to open up the scoring.
Reichl, another senior on the team, he knocked down his only field late in the second quarter. This helped the Wolves cut the Tigers’ lead down to five going into halftime.
GRHS head coach Laruie Ivie couldn’t have been more relieved after watching her team bounce back from a difficult loss at home just five days prior to Thursday’s contest.
“I’m so proud of our kids,” she said. “We had some kids step up big time. Jachob Fuss and Dylan Taylor played 32 minutes without a single sub. Cole Murray, our sophomore has stepped up huge for us as well. The main thing we focused on coming out of halftime was our transition defense. We talked about some adjustments there and keeping our composure. If they (Rock Springs) were going to press, we were going to break it. We also talked about looking for good shots.”
The Tigers had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer, but RSHS senior Justis Reese wasn’t able to get a good look.
Despite a strong effort to come back, Reese closed out Thursday’s contest as the Tigers leading scorer. He had nine points in the first half, followed by 12 in the second for a total of 21 points. He even knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to try to help his team pull out the win.
Coming in second on the team in scoring for Rock Springs was Alan Martinez with eight points. The junior had six points in the first half, each shot coming from behind the arch. He then closed out his night with two more points in the third quarter.
Another junior on the team, Zach Tranchitella, made his presence known. He had a total of five points, all coming in the fourth quarter. He even had one of the team’s seven 3-pointers.
RSHS senior Jayson Caudell closed out his night with four points. He had two in the second quarter, followed by two in the third. Tyson Davenport had six points for the Tigers, with all of his baskets coming from behind the arch.
Collin Madsen, Favor Okere and Isaac Schoenfeld wrapped up the team’s scoring with a combined eight points. Schoenfeld had two points in the first quarter and two in the second. As for Okere, his only basket came with just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter to pull the Tigers within three. Madsen closed out his night with his only basket coming in the fourth quarter as well.
With the big road win, Green River improved to 5-12 on the season. Rock Springs fell to 5-10 on the season.
Green River will look to stay in the win column when the team travels to Casper on Saturday, Feb. 8, for a game against Kelly Walsh. Tip-off for this game is set for 2:30 p.m.
Rock Springs will also play its next game on Saturday when Evanston comes to town. This game will be played at Western Wyoming Community College inside Rushmore Gym. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
