GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School girls basketball team opened up the Flaming Gorge Classic on Thursday with a perfect 2-0 start.
Early in the afternoon, the Wolves had zero issues taking down Pinedale by a score of 71-40.
As for the latter game, Bear Lake, Idaho got the best of GRHS early on. However, after going into halftime trailing 31-18, head coach Rick Carroll rallied his girls as Green River overcame a 13-point deficit to win the game 58-49.
Green River 58, Bear Lake 49
Led by Madelyn Heiser with 20 points, GRHS didn’t get the start they were looking for. After falling into a 0-6 hole, it wasn’t until the 5:16-mark that Tayana Crowder finally got the Wolves on the board.
Less than one minute later, Daryn Macy found Megan Counts outside the 3-point line to cut the Bears’ lead to three. Not only was this the spark Green River was looking for, but a few plays later Kelsi Angelovich found Heiser down low to pull Green River within one as the score was only 8-7 in favor of the Bears.
As time went on, thanks to another great pass from Angelovich, Heiser gave her team its first lead of the night with just over three minutes remaining in the opening quarter.
Finally starting to find their rhythm, Heiser scored her sixth point of the night after coming away with a great steal at midcourt to tie the game at 11-11. With just over one minute remaining, Counts found Crowder near the rim for her fourth point, giving Green River its second lead of the contest at 13-11.
However, in the final 60 seconds of the quarter, Bear Lake took advantage of a few missed Wolves opportunities and outscored the Wolves 3-0 to take a 14-13 lead into the second quarter.
Following a 3-0 run to end the previous quarter, Bear Lake continued to hit the gas pedal. Less than two minutes into the the second, Idaho scored four points as the lead reached 18-13. It wasn’t until the 5:25-mark when Angelovich picked up a huge rebound under the Wolves basket for a putback to end the scoreless streak.
However, after finally getting Green River back on the board, the Wolves’ struggles continued. Over the next five minutes, Bear Lake went on a 13-2 run to go into halftime with a commanding 31-18 lead. If not for a last-second jump shot from Sarah Wilson as time expired, Green River would have been held to only two points in an eight-minute span.
Following a much-needed halftime break, Green River came out to start the second half looking like a much improved team.
Less than 40 seconds in, Heiser opened the third quarter with a much needed 3-pointer to cut the Bears’ lead to within ten. Just a few plays later, Crowder kept the Wolves’ momentum going as she found Heiser down low for her 11th point of the night.
With less than five minutes remaining on the clock, thanks to a great look from Heiser, Kayde Strauss pulled the Wolves back to four, 33-29. Just over 20 seconds later, Strauss continued to make her presence known as she knocked down her first 3-pointer of the night.
As both teams exchanged baskets, Counts finally gave Green River its first lead of the night after making her way to the charity stripe with 1:03 remaining in the third quarter. Following two crucial free throws, Green River led the Bears 39-37.
With not much time remaining, Heiser stormed up court and before the buzzer could sound, the senior knocked down a mid-range jump shot to give her team a 41-39 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
With only eight minutes remaining in the game, both teams came out to start the fourth quarter in a bit of a slump. After almost three minutes of missed opportunities, Bear Lake finally opened up the scoring with a three-pointer to cut the Wolves lead to within one.
Fifteen seconds later, Birch responded with a layup to give the Wolves a 43-42 lead with exactly five minutes remaining on the clock. Thanks to another clutch three-pointer with 3:19 remaining, Bear Lake took its third lead of the quarter, but it didn’t last long.
Just over one minute later, Heiser drove to the rim and scored her 17th point of the night to tie the game at 48-48. Not only did this give the Wolves a much needed spark, but just a few plays later Heiser came up big again. After coming away with her second steal of the night, she immediately found Strauss below the rim for an easy lay in.
Before scoring her seventh point, on her way to the rim Strauss was fouled and was given a chance for a 3-point play. After knocking down a crucial free throw, Green River led 51-48 with 1:27 remaining in the game.
Just when the Wolves were finally starting to find some rhythm again, Heiser capitalized on another 3-point play to give Green River a 54-48 lead with 40 seconds left on the clock.
Over the final 30 seconds, both Counts and Strauss found their way to the charity stripe for the Wolves’ final points of the night. By the time the clock stuck zero, GRHS walked off the floor celebrating a nine-point victory.
One of the biggest difference makers for Green River was outscoring the Bears 17-10 in the final eight minutes. Another impressive mark was Green River’s defense. After allowing Bear Lake to only one free throw with 2:31 remaining in the game, GRHS kept the Bears scoreless for almost two minutes and capitalized by going on an 12-1 run to cement the win.
