GREEN RIVER – Wolves running back Alex Atkinson secures the handoff and looks for open space down field during practice. Following back-to-back losses, the Green River High School football team got back on track by beating Evanston 14-7 Friday night at Wolves Stadium. GRHS led 14-7 at halftime thanks to touchdowns from Jachob Fuss and Gabe Burdette. The defense helped cement the win by holding Evanston scoreless throughout the second half to improve the team's overall record to 2-4. Green River is ranked third in the 3A West Conference with a record of 1-2 and will look to stay in the win column when playing in Powell on Friday, Oct. 18, in another conference game against the Panthers. Friday’s kickoff is set for 7 p.m.