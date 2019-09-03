CASPER -- The Green River High School tennis team traveled to Casper this past Friday to face off with both Kelly Walsh and Natrona County high schools.
Friday’s matchup against the Trojans seemed to be the Wolves’ most difficult of the two. The Green River girls didn’t get the start they were looking for, but thanks to Sydney Beutel, Alicia Harrison, Emmie Archibald and Kaylee Carson, Green River came close before falling by a final score of 3-2.
As for the boys' team, Green River suffered the same fate. After going 0-3 to the start the match, Camden Nelson, Domenick Kunkle, Braxton Cordova and Zach Friel won their final two doubles matches to keep the margin narrow.
Following the two close losses to Kelly Walsh, Green River responded well. Later that day, both the Wolves’ teams swept Natrona 5-0, returning home with a weekend record of 1-1. Not only did Green River complete the sweep, but every single Wolves player, other than Grubb, won each match in straight sets. Grubb won his set by forfeit.
TENNIS RESULTS
Girls
Kelly Walsh 3, Green River 2
No. 1 Singles
Gabriel Heiser lost to Finley Klinger 1-6, 0-6
No. 2 Singles
Megan Counts lost to Lily Putnam 1-6, 1-6
No. 1 Doubles
Morgan Atkins and Rory Ratliff lost to Gabby Blymberg and Kaitlyn Lane 4-6, 6-4, 4-6
No. 2 Doubles
Sydney Beutel and Alicia Harrison beat Kylie Dray and Isabel Rieker 6-3, 6-1
No. 3 Doubles
Emmie Archibald and Kaylee Carson beat Katlyn Allsop and Ava Allsop 5-7, 6-1, 6-3
Green River 5, Natrona 0
No. 1 Singles
Gabrielle Heiser beat Elana Galles 6-2, 6-0
No. 2 Singles
Megan Counts beat Keating Chase 6-1, 6-0
No. 1 Doubles
Morgan Atkins and Rory Ratliff beat Breanna Flesvig and Taylin Smith 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 Doubles
Sydney Beutel and Alicia Harrison beat Brooklynn Colling and Sydney Rizzi 6-3, 6-0
No. 3 Doubles
Shelbee McFadden and Elora Silor beat Harmony Lehmbeck and Kerissa Anderson 6-0, 6-0
Boys
Kelly Walsh 3, Green River 2
No. 1 Singles
Caeden Grubb lost to Buck Harris 3-6, 3-6
No. 2 Singles
Connor Friel lost to Austin Putnam 1-6, 1-6
No. 1 Doubles
Jon Ty Leininger and Elliott Potter lost to Jackson Catchpole and Drew Rasmussen 4-6, 4-6
No. 2 Doubles
Camden Nelson and Domenick Kunkle beat Parker Phillips and Colton Allaire 7-6, 6-3
No. 3 Doubles
Braxton Cordova and Zach Friel beat Sye Meyer and Hunter Spangler 5-7, 6-4, 7-6
Green River 5, Natrona 0
No. 1 Singles
Caeden Grubb beat Max Radosevich by forfeit
No. 2 Singles
Connor Friel beat Davis Knight 6-0, 6-0
No. 1 Doubles
Jon Ty Leininger and Elliott Potter beat Bridger Meyers and William Rachford 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Doubles
Camden Nelson and Domenick Kunkle beat Willam Neumiller and Kylar Perry 6-0, 6-1
No. 3 Doubles
Braxton Cordova and Zach Friel beat Ethan Jones and Kyler Syverson 6-0, 6-1
