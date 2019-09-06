ROCK SPRINGS – Just two days after Green River High School hosted Rock Springs, the Tigers tennis team welcomed the Wolves into their home stadium,.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, Thursday’s events did not go as planned. Even though Rock Springs was on its home court, the advantage did not swing in its favor. On the girls’ side, Green River swept Rock Springs 5-0 with each match won in straight sets.
As for the boys, Rock Springs came away with one victory. Following the final match, Green River got back on the bus feeling confident, beating the Tigers for the second time in two days, this time by a score of 4-1.
GIRLS
To start the day, Rachel Shuler of Rock Springs opened up her No. 1 singles match facing Gabrielle Heiser. The two players fought hard, but it was Heiser who got the win. Following a 7-5 loss in the first set, Shuler looked to strike back. Despite her efforts, Heiser caught wind late and won the match by a narrow 7-5.
As for the No. 2 singles, Aislyn Pecolar did her best, but Megan Counts of Green River proved to be too much to handle. Following a 6-1 victory in the first set, Counts took down Pecolar 6-1.
Unfortunately, following the single match losses, Rock Springs didn’t have much luck in the doubles department either.
After a 6-1 loss in the first set, No. 1 double partners Makaylie Johnson and Makalie Mignery couldn’t dig themselves out back out. Instead, Green River’s Morgan Atkins and Rory Ratliff ran away with a 6-2 win, taking the match in straight sets.
No. 2 double partners Abbie Erramouspe and Haylie Nandrop did their best to get the Tigers back on track, but Sydney Beutel and Alicia Harrison had other plans. The Wolves opened up the first set with a 6-1 victory and never looked back, closing out the match with a commanding 6-1 win.
Kayleight Hamblin and Brissa Proa were the Tigers’ last chance to come away with a victory. After a 6-0 victory in the first set, Emmie Archibald and Kaylee Carson won 6-2 in the second, putting the final nail in the Tigers coffin.
BOYS
Just like the girls, when it came time for the boys to kick things off, Rock Springs had a difficult time finding any rhythm.
In his No. 1 singles match, Nico Woolsey could not find a way to keep Caeden Grubb off the board. Following a 6-0 win in the first set, Grubb blanked Woolsey 6-0 again in the second.
No. 2 singles player Kaeden Hansen found himself struggling as well. His opponent, Connor Friel, opened up the match with a commanding 6-0 win. Hansen put up a better fight in the second set, but Friel ran away with a 6-1 victory to win the match.
Just when the Tigers were thinking it wasn’t their day, Kreston Klein and Tommy Edwards shined some light on the team. The two No. 1 doubles partners beat Green River’s Jon Ty Leininger and Elliott Potter in a three-set battle to record the Tigers only win on the day.
As Rock Springs started to pick up some momentum, Green River was quick to take it away. Going into the No. 2 doubles match up, Green River’s Camden Nelson and Domenick Kuknkle took down Kyler Van Valkenburg and Bradyn Conover in straight sets. The Wolves opened up with a 6-1 victory in the first set and followed that with a 6-3 win .
In the final match, Zach Smith and Cole Meats did everything the could in their No. 3 doubles match, but Green River picked up another win due to strong play from Braxton Cordova and Zach Friel. The two Wolves pulled ahead early and won 6-0. Cordova and Friel tied a ribbon on the day after winning the second set by a score of 6-1.
Following Thursday’s loss to the Wolves, Rock Springs will look to bounce back when the team travels to Laramie on Saturday, Sept. 7, to take on Laramie. Saturday’s matches are set to start at 11 a.m.
As for Green River, after beating the Tigers twice in two days, the Wolves rode its momentum into Rawlins on Friday with a matchup against the Outlaws.
