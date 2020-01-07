GREEN RIVER – Fans of the Green River High School wrestling team couldn’t have asked for a better showing from their Wolves this past weekend. GRHS closed out the 2020 Thoman Soda Ash Memorial on Saturday with a first-place finish at home.
To start the day, Green River first saw Evanston in the semifinals and had zero difficulties winning 11 of the 14 matches. After all was said and done, the Wolves walked off the mat celebrating a 63-15 victory.
Following the win, GRHS kept its foot on the gas and delivered some much wanted payback in the championship round by knocking off Uintah 38-30.
“I thought we wrestled with a ton of pride and emotion,” GRHS head coach Josh Wisniewski said. “Before the year even started one of our team goals was to beat Uintah, and it feels great to achieve that goal.”
Saturday’s win over the Uintah was the first time in four years that Green River has defeated the Utes. Throughout the match, both teams exchanged punches, but after a major decision win by Dominic Martinez in the final match, the Wolves cemented the win.
“Bringing the trophy back home is a huge stepping stone for our program,” Wisniewski said. “Losing to them in last year’s championship was disappointing for everyone. Before the year even began, our guys regrouped and have come into this season that much stronger. It’s great that we won, but we’re still not at our best right now. Moving forward, our goal is to be wrestling at our best at the end of the year at state.”
Following the win, the Wolves will look to continue their dominant run when the team travels to Vernal this upcoming weekend for the Tournament of Champions.
WRESTLING RESULTS
Green River 63, Evanston 15
113, Dominic Martinez, Green River, won by fall over Brandon VanGieson, Evanston, 1:41
120, Clayson Mele, Green River, won by fall over Jaxin Moore, Evanston, 2:31
126, Kade Flores, Green River, won by technical fall over Kasen Landry, Evanston, 16-0
132, Kade Knezovich, Green River, won by fall over Kody Rex, Evanston, 1:54
138, Kendell Cummings, Evanston, won by decision over Zach Weipert, Green River, 7-4
145, Camar Nunn, Green River, won by fall over Brock Roberts, Evanston, 3:51
152, Jacob Weipert, Green River, won by fall over Ryker Case, Evanston, 0:52
160, Jon Ty Leininger, Green River, won by forfeit
170, Rigden Wagstaff, Evanston, won by fall over Kadan Wilson, Green River, 5:15
182, Payton Tucker, Green River, won by forfeit
195, Kaden Lloyd, Green River, won by major decision over Mayson Erickson, Evanston, 12-3
220, Sage Wilde, Green River, won by fall over Rigan Hoggatt, Evanston, 1:25
285, Eric Orozco, Evanston, won by fall over Roberto Mena, Green River, 4:57
106, Trevor Scicluna, Green River, won by fall over Walker Wilson, Evanston, 0:38
Green River 38, Uintah 30
120, Clayson Mele, Green River, won by fall over Cole Huber, Uintah, 2:27
126, Brady Merkley, Uintah, won by decision over Kade Flores, Green River, 5-0
132, Kade Knezovich, Green River, won by fall over Dillon Dick, 5:18
138, Josh Holmes, Uintah, won by major decision over Zach Weipert, Green River, 11-1
145, August Harrison, Uintah, won by fall over Camar Nunn, Green River, 3:28
152, Jacob Weipert, Green River, won by fall over Koby Smith, Uintah, 3:12
160, William Price, Uintah, won by decision over Jon Ty Leininger, Green River, 5-3
170, Conner Henderson, Uintah, won by major decision over Kadan Wilson, Green River, 10-2
182, Payton Tucker, Green River, won by major decision over Dylan Swift, Uintah, 10-2
195, Cameron Laris, Uintah, won by fall over Kaden Lloyd, Green River, 2:24
220, Sage Wilde, Green River, won by fall over David Swarts, Uintah, 0:47
285, Derek Tenney, Uintah, won by fall over Roberto Mena, Green River, 2:43
106, Trevor Scicluna, Green River, won by fall over Carson Lawson, Uintah, 1:17
113, Dominic Martinez, Green River, won by major decision over Raiden Harrrison, Uintah, 14-4
