4A Boys Regional Tournament (Evanston)
Thursday, March 5
(NW No. 2) Rock Springs defeated (SW No. 3) Green River 57-52
Friday, March 6
Green River defeated (NW No. 4) Riverton 55-53
Rock Springs vs. (SW No. 1) Star Valley @ 6:30 p.m.
4A Girls Regional Tournament (Evanston)
Thursday, March 5
(NW No. 2) Rock Springs defeated (SW No. 3) Evanston 49-47
(SW No. 1) Green River defeated (NW No. 4) Cody 58-42
Friday, March 6, 2020
Rock Springs vs. Green River @ 5 p.m.
1A Boys State Tournament (Casper)
Thursday, March 5
(W No. 3) Farson-Eden defeated (E No. 2) Lingle-Fort Laramie 40-35 (2OT)
Friday, March 6
Farson-Eden vs. (W No. 1) Encampment @ 7:30 p.m.
1A Girls State Tournament (Casper)
Thursday, March 5
(E No. 1) Kaycee defeated (W No. 4) Farson-Eden 39-32
Friday, March 6, 2020
(W No. 2) Little Snake River defeated Farson-Eden 43-39
With two loses, Farson-Eden eliminated from state contention
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.