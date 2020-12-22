(Overall record, followed by quadrant record)
4A Northwest
Natrona County 2-1
Riverton 1-4
Cody 0-4
Rock Springs 0-4
4A Southwest
Green River 2-1
Evanston 0-3
Jackson 0-3
Star Valley 0-4
4A Northeast
Campbell County 4-0
Thunder Basin 4-0
Sheridan 3-0
Kelly Walsh 0-4
4A Southeast
Cheyenne Central 4-0
Cheyenne East 4-0
Laramie 2-0
Cheyenne South 1-1
3A Northwest
Powell 4-0
Lander 3-0
Worland 3-0
Lovell 1-2
3A Southwest
Lyman 2-2
Mountain View 2-2
Kemmerer 1-2
Pinedale 1-3
3A Northeast
Douglas 3-1
Buffalo 2-2
Thermopolis 2-4
Newcastle 0-4
3A Southeast
Rawlins 2-1
Burns 2-2
Torrington 2-2
Wheatland 2-3
2A Northwest
Riverside 2-0
Rocky Mountain 2-1
Shoshoni 2-1
Greybull 1-3
2A Southwest
Big Piney 4-0
Wind River 0-4
St. Stephens*
Wyoming Indian*
*St. Stephens and Wyoming Indian are on Tier 3 and no sports are scheduled at this time. St. Stephens announced they have canceled all games in December.
2A Northeast
Tongue River 4-0
Sundance 3-1
Big Horn 2-2
Moorcroft 2-2
Wright 2-2
2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs 3-1, 1-0
Lusk 2-2
Glenrock 0-5, 0-1
1A Northwest
Burlington 2-1
Ten Sleep 1-1
Dubois 0-2
Meeteetse 0-4
1A Southwest
Encampment 4-0
Saratoga 4-0
Farson-Eden 4-1
Cokeville 1-3
Little Snake River 0-2
1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont 1-1, 1-0
Upton 3-1
Kaycee 2-2
Hulett 1-1
Midwest 0-5
NSI 0-1, 0-1
1A Southeast
Guernsey-Sunrise 3-1
H.E.M. 3-1
Rock River 2-1
Southeast 2-2
Lingle-Fort Laramie 0-4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.