(Overall record, followed by quadrant record)

4A Northwest

Natrona County 3-1

Cody 3-1

Riverton 1-4

Rock Springs 0-2

4A Southwest

Green River 3-1

Star Valley 1-3

Jackson 0-4

Evanston 0-4

4A Northeast

Thunder Basin 3-1

Sheridan 2-1

Campbell County 2-2

Kelly Walsh 0-4

4A Southeast

Cheyenne Central 3-0

Laramie 3-1

Cheyenne East 2-1

Cheyenne South 2-1

3A Northwest

Lander 3-0

Worland 3-0

Lovell 2-1

Powell 1-3

3A Southwest

Kemmerer 3-0

Lyman 3-1

Mountain View 3-1

Pinedale 2-2

3A Northeast

Douglas 4-0

Buffalo 2-2

Newcastle 2-2

Thermopolis 1-5

3A Southeast

Wheatland 3-2

Torrington 2-2

Rawlins 1-2

Burns 1-3

2A Northwest

Rocky Mountain 3-0

Greybull 1-1

Riverside 1-1

Shoshoni 1-2

2A Southwest

Big Piney 3-1

Wind River 1-3

Wyoming Indian*

St. Stephens*

*Wyoming Indian and St. Stephens are in Tier 3 with no sports on their schedule. St. Stephens announced they have canceled all games in December.

2A Northeast

Moorcroft 4-0

Tongue River 3-1

Sundance 0-3

Big Horn 0-4

Wright 0-4

2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs 1-3, 1-0

Lusk 1-3

Glenrock 2-3, 0-1

1A Northwest

Ten Sleep 1-0

Meeteetse 2-2

Burlington 1-2

Dubois 0-2

1A Southwest

Encampment 3-1

Cokeville 2-2

Saratoga 2-2

Little Snake River 1-2

Farson-Eden 1-3

1A Northeast

Kaycee 4-0

Hulett 1-1

Upton 2-2

Arvada-Clearmont 1-2

Midwest 0-4

1A Southeast

H.E.M. 3-0

Rock River 3-0

Southeast 2-2

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 1-3

Guernsey-Sunrise 0-3

Chugwater 0-0

