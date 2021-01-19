National Football Foundation Wyoming Chapter logo

DOUGLAS – The 11 high school finalists for the 2020, Wyoming Chapter, National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Awards have been announced. The finalists, the most outstanding back and lineman from each classification will be honored with a $1,200 scholarship and a chance to be named Wyoming’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year, who receives an additional $1,200 scholarship.

The 2020 high school senior finalists for the Scholar-Athlete awards are:

Class 1A six man

Hadley Abarr, Meeteetse

Dalton Peterson, Encampment

Class 1A nine man

Colter Collver, Wind River

Bodie Herring, Southeast

Class 2A

Back: CJ Lindsay, Lovell

Lineman: Hunter Meeks, Mountain View

Class 3A

Back: Nic Talich, Cody

Lineman: Rylan Koehn, Riverton

Class 4A

Backs: Graedyn Buell, Cheyenne East, and Andrew Johnson, Cheyenne Central

Lineman: Quinton Mangus, Sheridan

Details of the award ceremony are undetermined at this time due to COVID-19 prevention considerations.

The Scholar-Athlete Awards are based 40% on football ability, 40% on academic achievement and 20% on extracurricular activities and citizenship in their respective schools and in their communities. Award organizers said leadership roles are a great incentive in scoring. To qualify, a scholar-athlete must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better.

