DOUGLAS – The 11 high school finalists for the 2020, Wyoming Chapter, National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Awards have been announced. The finalists, the most outstanding back and lineman from each classification will be honored with a $1,200 scholarship and a chance to be named Wyoming’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year, who receives an additional $1,200 scholarship.
The 2020 high school senior finalists for the Scholar-Athlete awards are:
Class 1A six man
Hadley Abarr, Meeteetse
Dalton Peterson, Encampment
Class 1A nine man
Colter Collver, Wind River
Bodie Herring, Southeast
Class 2A
Back: CJ Lindsay, Lovell
Lineman: Hunter Meeks, Mountain View
Class 3A
Back: Nic Talich, Cody
Lineman: Rylan Koehn, Riverton
Class 4A
Backs: Graedyn Buell, Cheyenne East, and Andrew Johnson, Cheyenne Central
Lineman: Quinton Mangus, Sheridan
Details of the award ceremony are undetermined at this time due to COVID-19 prevention considerations.
The Scholar-Athlete Awards are based 40% on football ability, 40% on academic achievement and 20% on extracurricular activities and citizenship in their respective schools and in their communities. Award organizers said leadership roles are a great incentive in scoring. To qualify, a scholar-athlete must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better.
