HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch has made a couple of tweaks to his lineup for Game 2 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals.
A night after designated hitter Yordan Alvarez had two hits and drew a walk, Hinch moved the rookie up one spot in the lineup to bat sixth on Tuesday night. Alvarez switched places with shortstop Carlos Correa, who had a single and three strikeouts in Game 1. Robinson Chirinos was in the lineup to catch Justin Verlander after Martín Maldonado caught on Monday night.
The Nationals went with the same lineup they had in their 5-4 victory in Game 1 as they try to maintain a lead with Stephen Strasburg on the mound before the series shifts to Washington for Game 3 on Friday.
