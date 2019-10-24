MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hundreds of protesters chanting "We are not your mascot" have marched in Minneapolis against the Washington Redskins team name.
Demonstrators rallied Thursday ahead of the Minnesota Vikings' game against Washington. The protesters called the team's name racist and degrading to American Indians.
Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan told the crowd the mascot "dehumanizes our people." Flanagan is a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe.
Also speaking was U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum. The Star Tribune reports McCollum said, "It's long past time to change the name."
Washington owner Dan Snyder has said the team name shows honor and respect.
But David Glass, president of the National Coalition Against Racism in Sports and Media and a member of the White Earth Nation, says the name is an offensive racial slur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.