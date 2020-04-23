Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Rain showers along with windy conditions. High 56F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.