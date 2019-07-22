ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos coach Vic Fangio said he didn't think Jake Butt's absence from practice for a second straight day Monday was "a major concern" even though the tight end's left knee, which has been surgically repaired twice, "just didn't feel right for him."
Jake Butt misses second-straight day with sore knee
- ARNIE STAPLETON AP Pro Football Writer
