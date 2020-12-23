Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen, right, walks with Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly following the team's NFL football rookie minicamp in Orchard Park, New York, on May 11, 2018. Kelly has made a point of keeping his distance by limiting his chats with Allen via text for much of this year. Kelly’s decision has less to do with the coronavirus pandemic as it does Kelly not wanting to distract the third-year starter. “He doesn’t need me in his ear, so I pretty much leave him alone,” Kelly told The Associated Press.