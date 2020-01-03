ROCK SPRINGS — With the 2020 track season right around the corner, Rock Springs High School senior Favour Wanjoku is up to the task of piecing together another record-breaking year.
In 2019, the Gatorade Player of the Year nominee took the sport by storm and eventually caught the eyes of some big-name universities.
Following a few campus visits and much consideration, Favour signed her national letter of intent to continue her career at the University of Nebraska, where she plans to study occupational therapy. Two other places she considered going to were the University of Wyoming and Utah State University.
“I wanted to find a school that I could see myself going to for the next four years,” she said. “Visiting there was a very welcoming environment and the team was really nice. After talking to the coaches, I could tell they wanted me there and everything felt comfortable. I also liked all of the programs Nebraska had to offer.”
Before setting her goal to compete at the college level, Wanjoku’s track and field journey began back when she was in seventh grade.
“While signing up, I really didn’t know what to expect,” she said of track. “I figured it would be a lot of running, but my friends and I wanted to try it anyway.”
Years later, after moving up to the varsity level, Wanjoku’s love for the sport grew stronger.
“I like the competitive aspect of it,” she said. “It’s an individual sport and you’re on your own. Your success is based on how you perform. During certain events, you don’t have to rely on other people. Even though the team gets an overall score, you’re on your own. You have to warm up the way that’s best for you. You’re in your own zone. That’s what I love about it.”
Although Favour knew she enjoyed running track, she didn’t realize the passion she had for the sport until her freshman year after suffering a torn hamstring.
“That was hard,” she said. “I was supposed to be in the 4X1 relay, but I couldn’t even go because I couldn’t run. I was really upset about it. I cared so much ... that’s when I realized it was more than just a hobby for me.”
After months of rehab, Favour was back on her feet doing what she loved.
Soon after, after years of focusing solely on sprinting and long jump, something unexpected happened.
“Sophomore year during indoor track, coach (Karen) Wagner asked me if I wanted to try triple jump. At first, I thought it was the craziest question or possibly even a joke. I said sure why not, and a few days later at the very next meet I ended up breaking the school record.”
From that point on, after realizing just how good she was, Favour turned the majority of her attention toward jumping.
Later that year, during outdoor season, Favour placed second at state in long jump with a mark of 17 feet, 5.75 inches, falling short of Selena Cudney, one of Favour’s good friends who was a senior at the time. During the state meet, Favour also placed first in triple jump with a mark of 36 feet, 6.5 inches.
“That was a great experience,” Favour said. “Being only a sophomore, I didn’t expect to do so well, especially on such a big stage like state. It was also exciting to take second place behind one of my good friends. At the time, Selena was a great jumper and I really looked up to her.”
Exactly one year later, Favour’s hard work continued to pay off. As a junior, she not only broke personal records but at the state meet came 6 inches away from breaking a Wyoming state record in triple jump.
Despite coming up just inches short from hitting her goal, Favour returned home with a lot to be proud of. She placed first in both the long and triple jump with marks of 18 feet, 10.25 inches and 39 feet, 3 inches, respectively. Each mark surpassed the one from a season ago.
Outside of field events at the state meet, Favour also made her presence known on the track. As a junior, she placed second in the sprint medley relay with a time of 4:14.94 and fourth in the 100-meter dash at 13.15 seconds.
Earlier that season, while at the BYU track meet in Provo, Utah, Favour also came inches short of breaking a state record in long jump. The record to beat was a little over 19 feet, 3 inches said Favour.
Now in her final year of wearing orange and black, Favour’s goals going forward are simple.
“My plan is to keep doing what I’ve been doing,” she said. “I want to keep improving and to keep setting personal records. With the season approaching, to help get myself prepared I have been working out a lot and doing a bunch of leg work. I feel ready to go.”
In just a three-year high school career, Favour has already accomplished a feat that many athletes her age only dream of doing. Dating back to only her sophomore year, the soon-to-be Cornhusker has won a combined six state titles — three in indoor and the other three in outdoor. Outside of her three state titles in triple jump, she has also won two in long jump and one in the 4X200 relay.
2020 will not only be an exciting year for the rising star but also one of change. Come early January, this will be the first time in Favour’s high school career that she will be without her jumping coach Wagner, who recently had a baby and relocated to Cody.
“Karen has been a huge part of all of my success,” Favour said. “Not having her with me anymore might affect me a little, but I can’t allow her absence to distract me.”
Next to having a new jumping coach, Favour and the rest of the RSHS track and field team will also be welcoming in a new head coach in Casey Walker, who takes over for former head coaches Brad and Donna DeKrey.
“I am excited,” Favour said. “I’ve never had him (Casey) as a head coach in high school before, but I have heard so many great things about him. I think having someone new with new ideas and new aspects will help both me and the team improve moving forward.”
Following high school graduation, Favour plans to continue competing in both long jump and triple jump while at the University of Nebraska. She also plans to continue competing in short distance races like the 100- and 200-meter dash.
