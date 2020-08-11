Official Kathryn Nesbitt watches during an MLS soccer match between the New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC in Harrison, New Jersey. When the Portland Timbers play Orlando City in the MLS is Back tournament championship on Tuesday night, Aug. 11, assistant referee Nesbitt will become the first woman to work a Major League Soccer title game. Nesbitt and Felisha Mariscal are the only two women among more than 40 officials that have been sequestered — just like the teams — in Florida for the monthlong tournament.