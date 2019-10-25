WASHINGTON (AP) — NL Championship Series MVP Howie Kendrick is out of the Washington Nationals' lineup for Game 3 of the World Series.
Kendrick was the designated hitter in the first two games, which were played in the ballpark of the AL team, the Houston Astros.
Washington won both for a 2-0 lead heading into Friday night's game, the first in a World Series in the nation's capital since 1933.
There is no DH in games played at NL parks.
Asdrúbal Cabrera is starting at second base and hitting fifth, behind the usual top four of shortstop Trea Turner, right fielder Adam Eaton, third baseman Anthony Rendon and left fielder Juan Soto. Cabrera is stronger defensively than Kendrick, who has three errors this postseason.
Kendrick had four doubles and four RBIs in Washington's sweep of St. Louis in the NLCS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.