Members of the original nine women are, from left, Billie Jean King, Peaches Bartkowicz, Kristy Pigeon, Valerie Ziegenfuss, Judy Tegart Dalton, Julie Heldman, Kerry Melville Reid, Nancy Richey and Rosie Casals, who helped start the women's professional tennis tour are honored at the Family Circle Cup tennis tournament on April 7, 2012. The nine signed a dollar contract 50 years ago, and it turned into millions for female tennis players. They were tired of being squeezed out of events by promoters and paid 10 times less than men.