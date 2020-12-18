CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — John Knight III had 22 points as Southern Utah got past Dixie State 85-78 on Thursday night.
Knight III hit 9 of 10 shots.
Tevian Jones had 17 points for Southern Utah (5-1), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Aanen Moody added 15 points. Ivan Madunic had 10 points.
Cameron Gooden had 16 points for the Trailblazers (3-1). Jacob Nicolds added 15 points. Frank Staine had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.