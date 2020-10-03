Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, left, presents right fielder Mookie Betts with the 2018 AL MVP Award on April 11, 2019, at Fenway Park in Boston. The award includes the name and image of Kenesaw Mountain Landis. The name of Landis, the former baseball commissioner who never had a Black player in the majors during his long reign, is being pulled off all future MVP plaques after more than 75 years. Landis won't be depicted on the annual awards presented by the Baseball Writers’ Association of the America, the group said Friday, Oct. 2.