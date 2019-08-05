Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.