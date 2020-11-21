Malaika Mihambo celebrates her gold medal in the women's long jump final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Oct. 6, 2019. World long jump champion Mihambo wants to double up with the 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics next summer. “That's definitely the plan for next year. I've noticed that I really like sprinting,” Mihambo told German news magazine Der Spiegel in an interview published Saturday, Nov. 21, but said it would be tough to establish herself as a sprinter.