NEW YORK — New York Yankees pitcher, Brady Lail, works with a young ball player during a Green River Knights baseball camp in January at Lincoln Middle School in Green River.

Lail, who was called up from the AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, made his major league debut Monday night inside Yankee Stadium against the Baltimore Orioles. After pitching two and two-third innings, Lail allowed three earned runs on a home run and recorded his first two major league strikeouts. To make the day even more special, Lail’s whole family was in attendance to watch. Lail was drafted in the 18th round of the 2012 MLB draft from Bingham High School in South Jordan, Utah.