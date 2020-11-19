Steven Snyder-Hill, who claims that a former team doctor for The Ohio State University, Dr. Richard Strauss, now dead, abused him while he was a student, is interviewed at his lawyer's offices in Columbus, Ohio, on this May 21, 2019. Men who allege decades-old sexual abuse by a now-deceased Ohio State team doctor and are upset about how the university has handled their unsettled claims pushed for a stronger response Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 with several asking trustees to consider how they would feel if their own children had experience such mistreatment.